Warriors have finally found their long overdue Klay Thompson replacement

The Golden State Warriors may have been proven right in their decision to move on from Klay Thompson during the 2024 offseason, but they've also struggled to find a consistent replacement for the franchise legend in the time since.

Steve Kerr has shifted through numerous different starting options since the start of last season, yet it's Moses Moody whose early season development suggests he's the ultimate Thompson replacement in the long-term.

Moses Moody is developing into a similar version of Klay Thompson

Moody may never be the sort of quick-release, lights out shooter or elite perimeter defender that made Thompson a 5x All-Star, but he has developed into a very similar 3-and-D player who's proving an excellent fit alongside Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green.

The young wing solidified himself as a starter after last season's All-Star break, before a thumb injury completely mitigated his impact and role during the playoffs. He was again slated for a starting role after an impressive start to the preseason, only to suffer a minor calf injury that saw him miss the first two games of the regular season.

So in other words, injury has really been the only thing preventing Moody from having a starting role in every game since the middle of February. When he has played, the 23-year-old has continually impressed and improved particularly as a knockdown shooter.

After draining another five threes upon his return to the starting lineup on Wednesday, Moody is now shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc on the season. Just as importantly, it's coming on far greater volume at 10 attempts per 36 minutes -- up from 7.4 last season and 6.2 the year before.

To put that into context, Thompson averaged between 7.5 and 8.8 3-point attempts per 36 minutes across his five-straight All-Star seasons. The 4x NBA champion also shot in excess of 40% from beyond the arc in each of those years, including a career-high 44% during the 2017-18 season.

No one's saying that Moody is going to go on and be a multi-time All-Star or be part of numerous championship teams, but he is offering an impression of Thompson that's incredibly valuable to what Golden State is trying to achieve.

To make it even more pleasing from a Warrior perspective, Moody is developing into a quality, starting-caliber 3-and-D player while only just starting what's appearing like an incredibly team-friendly three-year, $37.5 million contract.

That's a massive win for Mike Dunleavy Jr., the front office and the franchise, so long as Moody can avoid the injury troubles that have momentarily halted exciting progress in recent times.