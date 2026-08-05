Warriors have forced Stephen Curry into painful trade request decision

The Golden State Warriors are putting Stephen Curry in an impossible situation. A situation that Tyler Watts documented here for BMH. But there’s more. Not only have the Warriors failed to put a championship-caliber (or perhaps even playoff-caliber) roster around Curry, but now he must decide between loyalty and trying to win another title.

Curry has been a Warrior for his entire career. But now, if he wants a chance to win another ring, he will likely have to request a trade. Golden State will undoubtedly pay him an extension if he wants one, but if he wants to win, he’ll almost certainly have to leave The Bay. Because the Warriors are not at all set up to win.

So, now he’s in a brutal position. Does he stay with the team that he’s been with for almost two decades? Or does he leave in hopes of winning another championship? That’s the situation the Warriors have forced Curry into.

Stephen Curry has to decide between loyalty and title contention

For his entire career, the Warriors have done a great job of putting Curry in the best possible position to succeed. He’s brought the organization four rings and was part of one of the most dominant dynasties of all-time.

But now, as Curry enters the twilight of his career, it seems as though the Warriors have given up. He only has a couple of years left, and the Warriors are not fighting hard to help him win another title.

Curry is still one of the best players in the world. He’s a top-10 player in the NBA right now at age 38. He can still be the best player on a championship team in the year 2026.

However, the Warriors are nowhere close to a title team. Jimmy Butler will be coming off an injury. Draymond Green is only getting older. Kristaps Porzingis is injury-prone. Moses Moody is set to miss all of next season.

At this point, it feels like the Warriors have a better shot at missing the playoffs than they do of winning a title. And that’s not fair to Curry.

So, if Curry wants to win a fifth ring, he will likely have to request a trade out of Golden State. And asking him to do that is like asking him to give up on a family.

Curry probably wants to be a lifetime Warrior. He probably wants to stay in Golden State for the rest of his career. But there’s undoubtedly a part of him that still wants to compete for championships.

But now, the Warriors have put him in a spot where he has to decide between those two things. And that’s not fair.