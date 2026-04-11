The first two plays of Friday night's game against the Sacramento Kings represented everything Golden State Warriors fans have been begging to see since February 5, when they traded for Kristaps Porzingis in exchange for Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield. The problem is, it's come far too late.

First, Stephen Curry, who missed substantial time due runner's knee injury, knocked down a right-corner three. Then, Porzingis pulled from two feet beyond the three-point line, and hit nothing but net. Any hope of a playoff or Play-In push hinged on those two eventually sharing the court, and now that they have, the delusion is back.

Health has been the primary and recurring issue of this Warriors season. So when Steph Curry was seen limping in the first-quarter after a collision with Devin Carter, Steve Kerr immediately called a timeout to inquire about him. But the first thing the superstar guard did was reassure his head coach — and, in the same breath, an entire fanbase.

“He’s doing fine. It was his ankle, not his knee. That’s why I took the timeout. I was worried it was his knee when I saw him limping, but he came over and said, ‘No, I’m fine,’” Steve Kerr said postgame.

Warriors only get one last tune-up before it counts

The Warriors will have one more rehearsal in Los Angeles on Sunday before what could be their final game of the season. They'll very likely play the Clippers next Wednesday as part of the 9-10 Play-In game, meaning they'll get to stay in L.A. for a couple of days.

After Curry's first game back went seamlessly against the Rockets last Sunday, the team did show some rust in its 124-118 loss to the Kings. The defense wasn’t good, the turnovers piled up quickly, and the chemistry appeared off — which is understandable given how little time this group has played together this season. And while health remains the top priority right now, catching a rhythm comes close second, and Golden State doesn't have a lot of time left to do so.

"I've got lots of hope", said Kerr after the game. "I think we can win two games because I know these guys and I believe in them. But I also know that we're not where we need to be, we just showed that tonight. Sunday I'd like to get more reps, have more focus, fewer mistakes and then we'll have a couple of days to prepare and get after it"

Golden State gave up 32, 31 and 42 points in three of the four quarters against the worst team in the NBA that doesn't have anything to play for anymore. The only quarter in which they played decent defense was the third, when things got chippy between both sides.

Draymond Green and Maxime Raynaud exchanged shoves, Gary Payton and Devin Carter got into it several times and Dylan Cardwell even barked at the Warriors bench — an experience he won't forget anytime soon. But Sacramento ultimately got the last laugh, outscoring the Warriors 42-29 in the final frame and Payton got ejected in the fourth after throwing the ball into the stands.

This entire sequence is absolute comedy 😂 pic.twitter.com/0haJCafxIH — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 11, 2026

"Obviously, can't do that, you know. That hurt us, it's just careles, we gotta be solid. That's what I talked to the guys in there. We're going to Wednesday's Play-In game without much momentum, without a whole lot of continuity and health and all that. So we're trying to put it together quickly and we're gonna have to clean up a lot of mistakes between now and then. But we do have some time. But we have to focus," Kerr said about Payton's ejection.

Unlike GPII’s toss into the stands, not everything about this game was worth throwing away. Brandin Podziemski reached the 30-point mark for the first time in his career — eventually activating the account — and we got our first look at the likely shortened rotation Steve Kerr will use next Wednesday. He appears to have trimmed it down to eight players: Stephen Curry, Kristaps Porzingis, Draymond Green, Brandin Podziemski, Gary Payton II, Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton and Gui Santos.

The return of Al Horford allows the Warriors to pair him with Porzingis, his former teammate in Boston. Their ability to stretch the floor, provide Green and Curry with more space while also being factors defensively is something the Warriors really haven't had in a player, let alone two.

"It was good to get them out on the floor together. We know they were good together in Boston. They're smart players, they can play off of each other. They can both go inside or out on offense, both protect the rim. So, it's a good pairing."

The Warriors are known for playing small ball, with the 6-foot-6 Green often serving as their “point center.” That’s why the additions of Horford and Porzingis are such difference-makers: they allow Green to slide back to his natural position at power forward and guard guys of a similar mold. Add in the emergence of the 6-foot-7 Santos, and the Warriors suddenly don’t look so small anymore.

If they want to even sniff the playoffs, Golden State will have to go through two lengthy, athletic teams in the Clippers and Blazers/ Suns. And if they do reach the first round, they’d face the Thunder, a team that relies heavily on double-big lineups. So while shooting remains paramount to their success, their frontcourt might just prove to be the overlooked x-factor.

They have one last dress rehearsal against the Clippers before it counts for real. Let’s enjoy it.