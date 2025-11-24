Warriors have a growing Jonathan Kuminga problem they have no idea about

Jonathan Kuminga's current injury was supposed to be a minor one for the Golden State Warriors, having been listed as day-to-day with knee tendinitis over the last 10 days.

Instead, the Warriors have a growing problem in regard to Kuminga's health. Not only will the young forward miss his sixth-straight game against the Utah Jazz on Monday night due to knee tendinitis, but the more pressing concern is the fact Golden State have no idea when Kuminga will actually return to the lineup.

Jonathan Kuminga's knee injury is growing in concern by the day

Speaking in his press conference on Sunday, head coach Steve Kerr made the rather surprise admission that he has no idea where Kuminga is at in his recovery and that "he's got to tell you where he is."

Kerr did also reiterate that he and the Warriors need Kuminga back and available amid a current three-game losing streak, but it can still be considered a little bit odd that a head coach hasn't been in contact with his third leading scorer to get a gauge on when he might return.

Steve Kerr did not have a timeline on when Jonathan Kuminga will return from bilateral patellar tendinitis:



“I don’t know where [he’s at], he’s got to tell you where he is. He didn’t do anything. Training staff, working with them, I have no idea what he’s doing.” pic.twitter.com/vmEjVsaJJd — Kenzo Fukuda (@kenzofuku) November 23, 2025

Kuminga's current injury coincided with a drop in form and production that ultimately led to his demotion from the starting lineup against the San Antonio Spurs last week. The former seventh overall pick would play 12 minutes off the bench in the first-half of that game, yet hasn't been seen since in an increasingly worrying development.

Part of the issue with Golden State's currently underwhelming 9-9 record is that they've actually been relatively healthy. They haven't really had any major injuries as such and outside Stephen Curry who missed three games due to illness, their veteran stars have really only been absent when resting.

That might be catching up to them now, with Kuminga not the only fresh injury concern over the past 10 days. Al Horford was unavailable for the fourth-quarter of Friday's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers and will now miss at least three more games with what the Warriors are listing as sciatic nerve irritation, while Draymond Green is questionable to face the Jazz due to a midfoot sprain.

Back on Kuminga, this current injury concern isn't doing much to help his potential trade value around the league, with Golden State likely to explore the market once he becomes eligible to be moved on January 15.

Between the injury itself and the lack of communication between Kerr and Kuminga, this is a much bigger problem than anyone might have thought when he left that first game against the Spurs last week.