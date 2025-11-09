Warriors have a growing Stephen Curry problem after latest health update

If there's anything that the last two games have proved for the Golden State Warriors, it's that they're still incredibly reliant on Stephen Curry after a pair of disappointing losses in Sacramento and Denver.

The ongoing reliance on Curry is not necessarily surprising, but it is a problem for the Warriors in needing the 2x MVP to be consistently available to avoid falling into what's sure to be a clump of teams in the middle of the Western Conference standings.

Stephen Curry is no guarantee to return for the Warriors on Sunday

Curry has missed the past two games due to illness and is now no guarantee to return for Sunday's matchup with the Indiana Pacers, having been listed as questionable alongside veteran center Al Horford who is dealing with a foot strain after also missing Friday's loss to the Nuggets.

Golden State's youth have had the opportunity to step up in Curry's absence, having done so to a degree on Wednesday night before fading in the second-half. Their performance in Denver was nothing short of atrocious, while the return of veteran stars Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green also failed to make up for Curry's absence.

Steph Curry (illness) and Al Horford (foot strain) are both questionable to return tomorrow for the Warriors at home against the Pacers. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 9, 2025

The Warriors desperately need their franchise star back in the lineup, having now lost five of their past six games to be 5-5 on the season following an incredibly positive 4-1 start. The bigger issue is now how Golden State can manage Curry going forward, while also ensuring they can get to a comfortable enough spot where they're confident of being a top six seed in the West.

Their offense in particular was lackluster without Curry against the Nuggets, recording a 108.3 rating on that end of the floor which for context would rank 27th in the league. It would have been even worse if not for five threes from Green, something that clearly isn't sustainable moving forward.

With or without Curry, the Warriors will enter as favorites against the Pacers who are now 1-8 on the season following Saturday's 117-100 loss to the Nuggets. Golden State will be out to exact some revenge on the reigning Eastern Conference champions though, having gifted Indiana their only win last week in a disastrous loss at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Warriors will be hoping Curry is available to return on Sunday, but if not they'll certainly need the 37-year-old for the first of a six-game road trip against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.