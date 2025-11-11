Warriors have hope for thrilling Thunder outcome after Stephen Curry update

The Golden State Warriors will face the most daunting challenge in basketball on Tuesday when they visit Oklahoma City to battle the all-conquering and reigning champion Thunder at Paycom Center.

Yet with Stephen Curry set to return from a three-game absence due to illness, and a strong recent record against the Thunder, the Warriors have a legitimate chance to emerge with a thrilling victory and deliver a significant statement following some underwhelming form over the past six games.

Stephen Curry will return in time to face the Thunder on Tuesday

Curry was initially listed as questionable to return against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, only to watch on from the sidelines as Golden State finally took control late in the third quarter and eventually run away with a 114-83 victory against decimated opposition.

It doesn't take away from the fact the Warriors have been disappointing since their 4-1 start to the season, having lost four of their past six outings that included a pair of horror losses to the Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks on the road, along with a blowout defeat to the Denver Nuggets in their NBA Cup opener.

Curry's return will be a welcome relief though, with that confirmed on Monday when the 2x MVP was absent from Golden State's injury report ahead of the matchup. Veteran center Al Horford is questionable as the Warriors determine whether to rest him against the Chet Holmgren-Isaiah Hartenstein combination, or to have him sit against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs the following night.

Golden State will clearly be underdogs heading into Tuesday's matchup, with OKC rolling on from their championship at 10-1 on the season despite the injury absence of star forward Jalen Williams.

That's not to say the Warriors won't fancy their chances as Curry returns, particularly given they've won 12 of their past 17 meetings with the Thunder that included a pair of victories last season. They're one loss to OKC in the past 12 months came with Curry out of the lineup, while two defeats the previous season came in overtime.

The Thunder will enter with easily the best defensive rating in the league, but they've historically struggled to find success guarding Curry who's regularly lit them up in the past. The 37-year-old averages 29.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists in his last 10 games against OKC, shooting 50.5% from the floor and 50% from 3-point range.

The Warriors will be hoping their superstar's return will be just what they need to spark a lethargic offense that ranks just 19th so far this season, while also being enough to take down the championship favorites on their home floor.