Warriors have ideal target to monitor after Marcus Smart signing

Marcus Smart has become the latest veteran guard to be bought out or waived in recent weeks, joining the likes of multi-time All-Stars Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal as free agents who've found new homes.

Smart is reportedly joining the Los Angeles Lakers on a two-year contract, but the more interesting element from a Golden State Warriors perspective may be what it means for other potential moves.

Could Khris Middleton be the next to secure a buyout with the Wizards?

While Smart has now departed the Wizards after just 15 games with the franchise at the end of last season, there remains a number of veteran players on a rebuilding team who will be looking to invest as much playing time and opportunity into their youth as possible.

"The Wizards wanted to honor Smart’s desire to play for a contender and clear more playing time for their large number of perimeter players. That group includes Bub Carrington, Bilal Coulibaly, Kyshawn George, AJ Johnson, Tre Johnson, Corey Kispert and CJ McCollum," The Athletic wrote on Saturday.

If Smart can signal his desire to play for a contender and have that wish fulfilled, what's stopping another veteran player on an expiring contract asking for the same in Washington? It puts a big watch on other potential buyout candidates, perhaps most notably veteran forward Khris Middleton.

Just like Smart, Middleton has dealt with injury concerns and has subsequently had diminished impact over the past couple years. That ultimately led to the Milwaukee Bucks sending out one of their franchise cornerstones to the Wizards as part of the Kyle Kuzma trade in February, though that decision has since aged poorly given Kuzma's struggles to end last season.

Middleton meanwhile appeared in 14 games for Washington, averaging 10.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals in 22 minutes per game. The 33-year-old did average 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 55 games the year before, shooting an efficient 49.3% from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range.

That would suggest that Middleton still has something left to give, particularly if it's in a buyout scenario on a minimum contract rather than his current $33.3 million deal. The injury issues are a real concern, but numerous teams would assuredly have interest if such an opportunity arose.

The Warriors would surely be one of them, particularly given they could do with more scoring at the wing positions. Adding another 6'7" forward will only become more important if Golden State execute a sign-and-trade that sees Jonathan Kuminga depart, with the current uncertainty surrounding the former seventh overall pick holding up other free agency moves the franchise could make.

After showing interest but missing out on both Beal and Lillard, perhaps Middleton could be third time lucky for the Warriors if he's the next veteran to secure a buyout and become available.