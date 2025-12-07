Warriors have impossible Jonathan Kuminga decision that has severe ramifications

The Golden State Warriors got a feel-good 99-94 victory without a host of stars on Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but it was another rough performance for Jonathan Kuminga despite his re-insertion into the starting lineup.

Kuminga had just four points on 1-of-10 shooting from the floor in Cleveland, continuing his underwhelming form since his return from knee tendinitis. With a host of veterans set to return against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, could Steve Kerr and the Warriors make the unthinkable decision of benching Kuminga completely?

Jonathan Kuminga's role in Warriors rotation may become very limited

It's an impossible decision for Kerr and the coaching staff to make. Based on current form it's not completely unreasonable, particularly as Golden State's lesser-known players step up and make their case for more rotation minutes.

Kuminga simply hasn't looked himself since return, averaging 7.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 turnovers over the past four games while shooting 30% from the floor and 30.8% from 3-point range.

The Warriors had 10 available players against the Cavaliers, having been without stars Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, along with fellow veterans Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton and Seth Curry.

Even despite all the absences and the fact he was ushered back into the starting lineup, Kuminga still played less than 22 minutes including only two and a half in the fourth-quarter. Golden State could now welcome back all but the older Curry brother against the Bulls, leaving significant rotation questions for Kerr to answer.

They may play different positions, but regardless you couldn't justify playing Kuminga over Pat Spencer right now who continued his excellent form with a career-high 19 points and seven assists to lead the Warriors to their unlikely win.

Gui Santos also played a huge role in going for 13 points, three rebounds and three assists, while he and Gary Payton II -- both of who Kuminga is usually above in the rotation -- played over nine minutes each during the final period on Saturday.

As much as you could make the argument for Kuminga getting a DNP on recent form, the Warriors also can't afford to do that just over a month out from him becoming trade eligible. They're already losing leverage with his underwhelming play upon injury return, and benching him completely would bring even more severe ramifications to their potential trade plans.

But at the same time, can Kerr afford to play Kuminga significant minutes if he's not contributing to winning as Golden State sit delicately balanced at 12-12? This is what makes it an impossible decision, yet one that we'll be glued to see the result of as the Warriors prepare to welcome back a host of key players.