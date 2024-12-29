Warriors have an increasing concern no one is talking about

The Golden State Warriors may have lost 12 of their last 16 games and fallen to 10th in the Western Conference, but they certainly can't blame a wave of injuries for their demise over the past few weeks.

De'Anthony Melton's season-ending injury may have been a turning point of sorts, yet the Warriors haven't really suffered any other long-term issues over the first 31 games of the season. Much of the current physical concern surrounds veterans Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, both of who have been dealing with minor injuries over recent games.

Moses Moody's knee injury is becoming a growing concern for the Warriors

While little has been made of it given his sporadic role in Steve Kerr's rotation, Moses Moody's ongoing knee injury is becoming a growing concern for the 22-year-old. The issue first popped up when Moody left the December 6 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves after just six and a half minutes.

He would play five first-half minutes two days later against the Timberwolves, before again leaving the game and subsequently missing the next four. Since then Moody's been in-and-out in terms of his availability -- he had three points in 10 minutes against the Indiana Pacers, then didn't play against the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day.

The fourth-year wing returned to the rotation and played over 24 minutes in Friday's loss against the L.A Clippers, recording 11 points, two rebounds and three steals on 4-of-11 shooting. However, Moody was again listed as out with left knee injury management on Saturday against the Phoenix Suns, with fellow fourth-year lottery pick Jonathan Kuminga impressively leading the Warriors to a 109-105 victory.

It's a frustrating period for Moody who is still yet to solidify himself as a consistent rotation member despite signing a three-year, $37 million extension with Golden State just prior to the season. His averages have actually gone down from his numbers in year three, with Moody currently averaging 7.4 points and 1.8 rebounds on 35.2% 3-point shooting in 25 games this season.

The other issue for the Warriors is that this worrisome knee issue is only hurting whatever trade value Moody had. It would be difficult to trade him given the poison pill provision anyway, but it's still a possibility that could be explored prior to the February 6 deadline.

For now there's still a path for Moody to earn consistent rotation minutes, with Lindy Waters III playing nearly 14 minutes that could have otherwise gone to the former 14th overall pick had he been available on Saturday.