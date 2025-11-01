Warriors have increasingly ruthless contract decision to make on young center

The Golden State Warriors have made a positive start to the season despite Thursday's disappointing loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, but there's been limited impact from one young player who may start getting nervous if a bigger role isn't forthcoming over the next two months.

Trayce Jackson-Davis has seen a trio of DNPs and just 26 total minutes over the first six games of the season, with the Warriors potentially needing to make a brutal contract decision on the third-year center whose deal doesn't become fully guaranteed until January 10.

Warriors might have to make ruthless call on Trayce Jackson-Davis

Now in his third year and turning 26 later this season, it's really 'go time' for Jackson-Davis if he's to make it in the league after being drafted 57th overall in the 2023 draft. His minutes have been on the decline even since an impressive rookie year where he earned a starting role and had significant impact on both ends of the floor.

After starting 39 of Golden State's first 46 games last season, Jackson-Davis lost his spot in the rotation to Quinten Post as Steve Kerr chose to go small with Draymond Green as the five following the All-Star break.

The same can be said for the start of this season, particularly following the addition of veteran center Al Horford who has further pushed Jackson-Davis back in the pecking order. The 25-year-old played just over 23 minutes in the two games Horford has rested so far, yet didn't particularly take advantage in tallying eight points and five rebounds while the Warriors were a combined -6 during his time on the floor.

Jackson-Davis was the only healthy member of Golden State's main roster not to see the floor during Thursday's loss to the Bucks, suggesting DNPs will likely continue unless injuries open up an opportunity.

Are the Warriors happy to have a 25-year-old on the roster who's making little impact? Perhaps they are, particularly given Jackson-Davis isn't a player who will publicly voice discontentmet at his role or playing time.

However, is there a free agent out there who Golden State could utilize more? That's something the franchise may increasingly need to consider, potentially leading them to waiving Jackson-Davis before the guarantee date.

The fact Jackson-Davis' agent (James Dunleavy) is Mike Dunleavy Jr.'s brother does add a complicated element that may make it unlikely, but it shouldn't stand in the way of Golden State making a tough decision if they believe someone else can be more helpful in their championship aspirations.