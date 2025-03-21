Since his return from a lengthy 31-game absence due an ankle sprain, Jonathan Kuminga has had mixed form across his four appearances for the Golden State Warriors.

In his first game back, in which the Warriors handily defeated the Sacramento Kings, Kuminga's athleticism and offensive dynamism were on full display as he posted 18 points, three rebounds and one assist in only 20 minutes.

However, with Golden State having acquired star forward Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat prior to the trade deadline, Kuminga's exact fit within the team's rotation is now in question. While Kuminga's playing time and role has been up-and-down throughout his short career, the combination of his impending restricted free agency and ongoing breakthrough season, in which he is averaging 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists, could complicate things for the Warriors this offseason.

Kuminga's uncertain fit could lead to change in Golden State this offseason

Since his arrival, Jimmy Butler has almost wholly transformed Golden State's game on both ends of the floor. While his defensive intensity has assisted Draymond Green in managing opposing teams' most dynamic scorers, his capacity to drive to the rim, get to the free-throw line and play-make for others has provided a jolt to the Warrior offense.

Not only has Butler taken Kuminga's potential starting role from a positional standpoint, the 6x All-Star has also filled the young forward's role in terms of skill-set and athleticism -- but just at a far higher and more proven level.

Moreover, youngsters Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski, who have both taken large steps forward this season, both project to work their way into the starting lineup fully in the years to come. Moody has already done so, averaging 12.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in games in which he starts this season.

Despite working through some mid-season injury issues, Podziemski also appears a lock for the two guard spot, having started in all of his previous 10 games. Thus despite Kuminga's athleticism and high offensive ceiling, it appears as though the young forward will be relegated to the bench unit. With Butler being signed for two more seasons with the Warriors, it does not appear that Kuminga's situation is in line for a dramatic change.

As the 22-year-old's restricted free agency approaches, can Golden State justify his contract if another team were to give him a bloated offer? Over the next two seasons, the Warriors have $286.7 million tied up in the star trio of Stephen Curry, Butler and Green.

If a young, rebuilding team, such as the Washington Wizards or Brooklyn Nets, were to use a chunk of their cap space to gamble on Kuminga's development, Golden State might not be willing to match the offer -- therefore giving up on their second-highest draft pick since 2012.

While Kuminga still has the next few weeks to figure out his fit around the Warriors' new star trio, change could be on the horizon for both him and the franchise this offseason.