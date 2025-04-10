Warriors have a key Draymond Green question they must answer in offseason

After months of lineup uncertainty and a lack of stability, the Golden State Warriors have finally settled into a constant starting lineup that's seen them rolling since the Jimmy Butler trade.

Steve Kerr has prioritized flexibility on both ends of the floor, solving the starting lineup doubt with a unit of Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Butler, Moses Moody and Draymond Green. Even despite Wednesday's disappointing loss to the San Antonio Spurs, that starting lineup is still a remarkable 15-2 together, raising some real optimism on what the Warriors are capable of entering the postseason.

Warriors have a key Draymond Green question they need to answer

It's the defensive end of the floor where Golden State have really thrived in recent weeks, having ranked first on that end since the All-Star break. That's coincided with Draymond Green's role as the team's small-ball starting center, with the 35-year-old stunningly moving into favoritism for Defensive Player of the Year as a result.

Green's ability to battle with the best big men in the league at his size and at this point of his career is truly remarkable, subsequently lifting not only his stature but more importantly that of the team. While his role is almost certain to remain the same over the remainder of the season, the Warriors retain a key question in regards to Green that they must answer in the summer.

Can Golden State really go into a full season with a 6'6" Green as their starting center? The answer should be 'no' if they truly want to prioritize his longevity and ability to make an impact later in the season when it really counts.

If the answer is in fact 'no', what's the alternative? Do the Warriors put their faith in a young Quinten Post to take the necessary strides defensively to become a consistent, full-time starting center? Can Trayce Jackson-Davis have a huge offseason and use training camp as a means to propel himself back into the starting lineup?

As good as Green has been since the All-Star break as a small-ball five, Golden State still have a conundrum with this position when it comes to the medium and long-term. The franchise passed on acquiring 2x All-Star Nikola Vucevic or another alternative center option at the mid-season deadline, and probably for good reason given Post's stunning emergence as a real rotation piece.

However, looking at the trade landscape or the free agency market for a starting-calibre center may still be on the radar for the Warriors depending on how they feel about Green's long-term small-ball five viability, and the faith they hold in the pair of young big men.