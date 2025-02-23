Warriors have made a scary Quinten Post development that will become more dangerous

Having so often been heavily reliant on 2x MVP Stephen Curry this season and throughout the years, it was a first-half stretch without the superstar that paved the way for the Golden State Warriors dominant victory over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.

The Warriors outscored the Kings 27-13 with Curry on the bench in the first-half, allowing them to build a 17-point that eventually extended out to 24 by the final whistle. Rookie center Quinten Post was central to that, having drilled a series of threes in a nine-point second-quarter stretch from the seven-footer.

Quinten Post is already one of the league's best shooting big men

Post's defensive limitations may be hindering his playing time right now, but his shooting ability has nonetheless added a whole new dynamic to the Golden State offense. The franchise has been crying out for a floor spacing big man for years, and they've finally found it in the most unlikely fashion -- with the 52nd overall pick in last year's NBA Draft.

In his short career to date, Post has already proven himself more than an occasional 3-point threat like many big men are. He's a legitimate sniper from beyond the arc, with Friday's second-quarter not the first time he's got scorching hot from distance.

It's not ridiculous to suggest that Post is already one of the league's best shooting big men -- the numbers prove it. In a 13-game span since January 13, the 24-year-old has shot 46.3% from 3-point range on over four attempts -- bare in mind he's only playing 16.2 minutes per game.

That percentage ranks first in the league for anyone standing seven-foot or above who's attempted more than five 3-pointers in the same period. Two of the most notable seven-foot snipers of all-time -- Kristaps Porzingis and Karl-Anthony Towns -- rank second and third behind Post at 44.8% and 40.4% respectively.

Given he shot in excess of 40% from deep in each of his final two collegiate seasons, there's reason to believe that this is just who Post is as a shooter. While he's already a scary threat for opposing teams coming off the Golden State bench, he should only become more dangerous as he develops his game and gains more NBA experience.

Post has already shown himself to be a savvy passer and capable of demonstrating touch on the inside, so with improvement on the defensive end the Warriors could in time have a true 25-30 minute starting center who shoots 40% from beyond the arc.