Warriors have made their Jonathan Kuminga plan crystal clear but there's one problem

The Golden State Warriors want to retain Jonathan Kuminga.

That's the prevailing thought from ESPN's Anthony Slater in an update on the restricted free agent on Thursday. The Warriors understand their current issues on what remains just a nine-man roster, many of which only Kuminga could fill given the scarce free agency market beyond that when it comes to athletic 6'7" forwards who can score in a way which we saw in the second-round of the playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jonathan Kuminga is still in the Warriors' plans

Speaking during Thursday's episode of NBA Today, Slater outlined Golden State's plan to keep Kuminga but the problem they face in trying to convince him that they are the best place for him as the 22-year-old continues to mull his NBA future.

"They need youth, they need athleticism and they need scoring. And Jonathan Kuminga fits that. It's clear Jonathan Kuminga is in their plans, but I'm not sure the Warriors are in Kuminga's plans and that's what's still trying to get sorted out," Slater said.

The relationship between Kuminga and Steve Kerr has been a constant talking point for years, such has been the turbulent nature of the young forward's playing time and role which included seeing multiple DNPs in the first-round against the Houston Rockets.

However, Slater also noted that the pair have an improvement relationship and that Kerr has been in contact with Kuminga to try and patch things together in the hope of a reunion on a new contract this summer.

But while Kerr and the Warriors appear keen on recommitting to Kuminga on a new contract, and with an expanded regular season role that's easy to envisage given the need for scoring and the age of their veteran stars, the former seventh overall pick and his camp won't be so easily won over.

ESPN's Shams Charania also reported on Thursday that Kuminga is in no rush to sign a new contract with Golden State, while confirming that the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns have also put trade offers forward.

The Warriors may have the leverage to balk at any such sign-and-trade offer, but Kuminga also has the leverage of not having to sign any contract that's put to him. In the meantime that's stalling any other free agency move that Golden State wants to make, including the much-anticipated and expected signings of veteran duo Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton.