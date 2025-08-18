Warriors have made their stance on Jimmy Butler crystal clear

As the Golden State Warriors have awaited a resolution to their impasse with Jonathan Kuminga this offseason, the numerous reported handshake deals they have agreed to have unanimously been with experienced free agents who can help complement the team's standing veteran trio.

Therefore, while their decision not to pursue any bigger fish is partly a consequence of the uncertainty of their Kuminga situation, it is also a showing of their faith in Jimmy Butler's ability to take on secondary scoring duties for the team, placing their hopes in him to help lead the team to another title.

Butler, who will enter next season at 36 years old, completely transformed the trajectory of the Warriors last season, and the front office's hope lies in the potential for their veteran trio to continue to build an unstoppable offensive force.

The Warriors' championship hopes rest in Jimmy Butler's hands

Superstar guard Stephen Curry is certainly still at the height of his powers. Last season, through 70 games, Curry averaged 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and six assists, shooting 39.7% from 3-point range and earning second-team All-NBA honors.

Yet, Golden State quickly realized last season that they cannot depend entirely on Curry to formulate their offense. Therefore, their trade deadline acquisition of Butler was a clear and defined attempt to give the team a second bona-fide scoring option, taking some of Curry's offensive burden off his shoulders.

In the regular season, this worked exactly as planned, with the team going 23-8 down the stretch following their acquisition of Butler. Yet, when Butler and Curry both sustained injuries in the playoffs, the wheels fell of the train, and the team looked helpless on offense yet again.

While this disaster may have incentivized the front office to seek out another scoring piece this offseason, they have instead doubled down on their roster construction, seeking out players such as Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton who can solidify the team in different ways.

Therefore, the team's offense will again be reliant primarily on Curry on Butler: a proposition that could either play out excellently or go horribly wrong due to injury.

Yet, the team's veteran trio have all expressed confidence in their ability to contend with Butler on the roster, and his difference-making interior play and ability to draw fouls brings a highly important dimension to the Warriors' offense.

Through their choices this offseason, Golden State has put all their chips on Butler's performance and continued health for better or for worse, and fans must hope that he lives up to these expectations.