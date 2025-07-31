Warriors have made their stance on Trayce Jackson-Davis crystal clear

As the Golden State Warriors have looked to build around their veteran core this offseason, all eyes have been focused on whether they will be able to add a center to help balance out their defensive front.

While rumors have swirled heavily around veteran center Al Horford and the role he would play alongside Quinten Post, youngster Trayce Jackson-Davis seems to have been lost in the shuffle, and, through this fact, the organization has made clear that his opportunity may have passed.

Trayce-Jackson Davis' time with the Warriors may be over

Jackson-Davis, 25, was initially selected 57th overall by Golden State in the 2023 NBA Draft, performing well as a rookie and falling just one vote shy of making the All-Rookie Second Team.

To begin his second year with the Warriors, Jackson-Davis was even the team's primary starting center. In the 2024-25 season, Jackson-Davis started 37 games, averaging 6.6 points, five rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Yet, at just 6'9", Jackson-Davis was largely outmatched on the defensive end, and, despite his occassional bursts of offensive dynamism, the team ultimately decided they needed a stauncher presence in the paint.

This led to the tenuous saga that involved playing Draymond Green at the five-spot, and, while Green held his own, it became clear throughout the course of the season that the team needed a more sure-fire solution at the position.

Moreover, with the ascension of seven-foot sharpshooter Quinten Post, Jackson-Davis was almost completely sidelined by the end of the season, only seeing time in the playoffs when head coach Steve Kerr cleared out the bench in desperation.

Yet, as a result of Post's defensive shortcomings, the team has been looking to add another, more dependable center in order to further anchor one of the NBA's best defenses.

Therefore, rumors have swirled this offseason surrounding Golden State's interest in adding Horford, a veteran center who could provide the defensive presence the team has sorely lacked.

Yet, with Post and Horford likely to be the established duo at the five-spot for the Warriors this upcoming season, Jackson-Davis will have little to no opportunity to earn minutes, cementing his status as an end-of-the-rotation piece for the team.

Given the fact that Jackson-Davis will likely have some trade value remaining, especially as a dynamic lob-catcher and rebounding piece as a potential power forward, it is possible that Golden State could decide to move on from him rather than bury him in the rotation.

However, as it stands, Jackson-Davis will have a difficult path to earn Kerr's trust again, and, through signing Horford, the team has effectively guaranteed this will continue to be the case.