Warriors have made their trade stance on two key players crystal clear

The complicated nature of base-year compensation rules has subsequently led to multiple Golden State Warriors players finding themselves in trade speculation, with the front office still working through the future of restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga.

The Warriors may be open to sign-and-trade enquiries on the young forward, but they've also made it clear that they won't be sacrificing more key pieces in the process to make a deal work.

The Warriors won't be giving up Moses Moody or Buddy Hield

Golden State's only way of taking back more than around $18 million (depending on Kuminga's contract) in a sign-and-trade is to add another player to the deal, leading to speculation that the mid-tier deals of Moses Moody and/or Buddy Hield could also be on the move.

But while NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line confirmed on Sunday that the Warriors are taking calls on Kuminga, they've reportedly stopped short of considering making Moody and Hield part of those conversations.

"Golden State values both players quite highly, sources say, while maintaining high expectations for both Hield and Moody to be consistent contributors who prove reliable in providing the necessary spacing to boost the Warriors' half-court offense in the postseason," Fischer wrote.

It's also fair to assume that Moody and Hield aren't completely untouchable, leaving the possibility that a move could happen if the offer is overwhelming. It would require a lot though, and the current market for Kuminga would suggest that sort of offer won't be forthcoming.

Moody's value did dwindle after a rough period in the playoffs, but it's since been revealed that much of that was due to a thumb injury that completely restricted his play and in particular his shooting. Before then he had emerged as a consistent starter for Steve Kerr, playing a key role that surged following the All-Star break.

It was the opposite for Hield who shook off a frustrating regular season to step up as Moody began to struggle, including a memorable 33-point performance in Game 7 of the first-round series against the Houston Rockets.

As much as the Warriors may want to shoot down trade speculation involving the pair, this is not the last time that their names will be mentioned over the next six months. Moody is set to start a team-friendly three-year, $37.5 million deal, while Hield's $9.2 million salary is essentially an expiring contract given only $3 million on his last two years is guaranteed.

As the only mid-tier contracts currently on the Golden State roster, Moody and Hield will undoubtedly be raised whenever a potential trade target or upgrade is associated with the franchise.