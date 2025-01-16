Warriors have a Moses Moody problem that proves Steve Kerr may have been right

For years Golden State Warriors fans have clamoured for Moses Moody to play more, having often been left bemused by Steve Kerr's unwillingness to provide the former lottery pick with a consistent rotation role.

Even after he signed a three-year, $37 million extension prior to the season, Moody's had an up-and-down season to date where his playing time has still waned while also dealing with an ongoing knee concern.

Steve Kerr was right in one aspect of Moses Moody's game

When asked about Moody's playing time over the years, Kerr has often thrown out the same rhetoric of the young wing being stuck in a deep rotation while continually praising his work ethic and patience.

However, Kerr did dive into more specifics on how Moody could improve his game at the end of last season. One of those elements was the desire for Moody to get his shot off quicker, even if the former 14th overall pick shoots a reasonable 36.6% from beyond the arc.

Well, Monday's game against the Raptors may have proved that Kerr was right and that a slowish catch-and-shoot release still remains a problem for Moody. To get blocked once on a 3-point attempt in a game is bad enough, but twice would suggest it's a legitimate, more concerning issue.

The first came in the second-quarter when a flying Scottie Barnes got a piece of Moody's corner three attempt, though perhaps it can be taken with a grain of salt given it came at the end of the shot-clock after a discombobulated Warrior possession.

The second one presents a much more obvious representation of this issue. With less than seven minutes to play and Golden State clinging to a one-point lead, Dennis Schroder rejected a Kevon Looney screen and blew by Jamal Shead on his way to the rim. That forced Chris Boucher to help to the point of putting one foot in the paint, seemingly leaving Moody open for another corner three attempt with 10 seconds on the shot-clock.

Instead, Boucher recovered in time to block Moody's shot, owing much to his length and athleticism but also Moody's release. The Golden State youngster finished the game with one point in 14 minutes off the bench, missing all six of his field-goal attempts while being a team-worst -10 in the three-point defeat.

Moody has had bright points this season and is shooting a career-high 38% from 3-point range, but Monday proved that his catch-and-shoot release is still a problem that could be holding him back from becoming a more effective NBA player.