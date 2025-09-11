Warriors have new shuddering reason to resolve their Jonathan Kuminga mess

The Golden State Warriors continue to walk a fine line in their free agency negotiations with Jonathan Kuminga, having now gone well over two months into free agency without a single signing.

The Warriors clearly have a plan in place that they're patiently abiding to, but that could all come tumbling down in disastrous fashion if the stalemate continues to draw closer and closer towards training camp.

Warriors must avoid losing their free agency targets

Clearly settling the Kuminga situation is important in itself given the talent of the young forward and how he could still be flipped into something of value further down the line. However, obtaining an imminent resolution on the 22-year-old is all the more important when you consider the remaining moves that Golden State have planned.

The Warriors are expected to sign Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton and Gary Payton II, while the likes of Seth Curry and Malcolm Brogdon are also patiently waiting as free agents to see if an opportunity arises.

For weeks there's been comfort among fans in the knowledge that Golden State will sign these players, but on Wednesday came a slight reason to shudder with the thought that the veterans could be losing patience.

According to Warriors insider Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area, "Horford and the rest of the veterans in Golden State’s waiting room are quietly pleading for clarity."

The word 'pleading' does arise some concern and suggests that the Warriors might want to act with a little more urgency in getting something done over the next week, rather than continuing to call Kuminga's bluff right up until the October 1 deadline on his $7.9 million qualifying offer.

Losing Horford, in particular, to retirement or a rival team at this stage would be nothing short of an unmitigated disaster. It would leave Golden State with youngsters Quinten Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis as the sole centers on the roster, while the free agency market for big men beyond Horford is far from appealing.

Melton is projected to be a 20-25 minute per game player and potential starter for the Warriors if he can return successfully from his ACL injury, while Brogdon too could be incredibly valuable as a backup to Stephen Curry should the franchise choose to go down that path.

Having the Kuminga stalemate blow up in Golden State's face by losing their veteran signings still seems extremely unlikely, but Poole's report is nonetheless a worry and presents some anxiety until the roster is actually finalized.