Warriors have no choice but to reject blockbuster Klay Thompson reunion idea

Klay Thompson may have already found himself on the trade block following a horror start to the season for the Dallas Mavericks, but don't expect the Golden State Warriors to explore a blockbuster reunion with their franchise legend.

Brett Siegel of Clutch Points reported on Friday that the Mavericks will "explore what return exists for Thompson," yet there's no real way for the Warriors to enter the conversation even if they had interest in the former guard.

Warriors have no logical way of reuniting with Klay Thompson

Thompson missed Saturday's win over the Washington Wizards due to illness, having averaged a career-low 7.6 points on a paltry 31.6% shooting from the floor and 26.4% from 3-point range through the first nine games.

Those numbers led to Thompson's move to the bench over his past two games, and they're also the type of numbers that suggests Golden State certainly won't be giving up one of Jonathan Kuminga or Moses Moody in a trade for the 35-year-old.

The Warriors don't have much in tradeable salary that they'd be willing to part ways with to re-acquire the veteran sharpshooter, having lost him in free agency last year when he signed a three-year, $50 million contract with the Mavericks.

Even if, in theory, Golden State were willing to swap the equally struggling Buddy Hield for Thompson, the latter still makes over $7 million more this season which means the finances wouldn't work for a trade.

There's actually no logical way to trade for Thompson, and even if he was shockingly bought out by the Mavericks (which won't happen), as a team over the first apron the Warriors can't sign someone on a buyout that previously made more than the non-taxpayer mid-level exception.

Golden State have faced some uncertainty in their backcourt since Thompson's departure, including this season where neither Brandin Podziemski (inconsistent form) and Moses Moody (preseason injury) have really managed to cement a starting role.

There is no shortage of options though with Podziemski, Moody and Hield, along with going bigger in some lineups with Jimmy Butler, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green together with a legitimate center.

Combine that with the imminent return of De'Anthony Melton and potential signing of Seth Curry, and the Warriors certainly don't regret moving on from Thompson when they did. Even now if they wanted to find a way to bring him back, there's no way to see it feasibly happening.