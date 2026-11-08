Warriors have no reason to delay Kristaps Porzingis trade for Draymond Green

The Golden State Warriors are taking a firm stance on not trading Draymond Green, meaning they have no reason to delay a Kristaps Porzingis trade in the next month.

Green doesn't become trade-eligible until December 15, with an idea that the Warriors could wait till then to pair he and Porzingis' contracts together to acquire a big name star. However, Golden State reportedly have no such plans and are simply exploring the market utilizing Porzingis' $20 million deal.

Warriors have no reason to delay Kristaps Porzingis trade

According to a rival executive speaking with anonymity to Heavy Sports' Sean Deveney, the Warriors still value Green, his chemistry with franchise superstar Stephen Curry, and subsequently aren't looking to move him.

"They’re shopping Porzingis and would like it to be just Porzingis that they move. It has not gotten to shopping him and Draymond," the executive said.

If this is indeed the case, Golden State should have no issues with trying to find a Porzingis trade in the next month, at least before December 15 which would allow them to re-aggregate salaries before the mid-season deadline.

It also provides some clarity over who exactly the Warriors could be targeting. With the front office also holding no interest in trading injured six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler, they realistically have Porzingis and potentially Moses Moody to combine for a player making $32.5 million or less -- the kind of player who may not be a star but could be a starting calibre piece and a very valuable contributor.

Warriors likely to land sub $20 million player

Golden State value Moody enough, and his long-term injury decreases his value to rival teams enough, to suggest that a deal involving the former lottery pick is also unlikely. It leaves a probable outcome of the Warriors trading for a sub $20 million player, with teams facing financial pressure worth monitoring given Porzingis' willingness to take a buyout.

The Orlando Magic have been circled for that very reason. Wendell Carter Jr. has been noted as a possible option, though that would now be a little awkward given the 27-year-old got into it with veteran forward Georges Niang during the first half of Saturday night's game between the two teams at Chase Center.

The Warriors have also been linked to Chicago Bulls big man Jalen Smith, while rumors involving Myles Turner are unlikely to disappear despite a reported disinterest in bringing the Milwaukee Bucks center to the Bay Area.