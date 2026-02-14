Warriors have obvious Giannis alternative awaiting them in free agency

The Golden State Warriors pressed hard to pull off a blockbuster trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo before last week's deadline, and that could re-emerge during the summer given the 2x MVP remained put at the Milwaukee Bucks.

There's not to many who rival or even better Antetokounmpo when it comes to superstardom, but the Warriors do have an alternative potentially awaiting them in free agency in the form of LeBron James.

Warriors once again linked to Lakers superstar LeBron James

Much like Antetokounmpo, Golden State have been linked to James for years and the idea of he and Stephen Curry playing together in the league has only rose more prominent after the pair did so for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

During a recent interview on The Rich Eisen Show, ESPN's Brian Windhorst was asked where James could go if he left the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency, mentioning the Cleveland Cavaliers and Warriors as prominent options.

“Cleveland is one of them. I’m not sure I’d put the Heat on the list. Golden State depending on how things go would be one. There’s a place of two that I won’t say right now that I’m keeping my eye on… I have a team or two that I think he could consider going too and I have researched the concept and I will continue to keep my eye on the concept," Windhorst said.

With the Lakers now built around the timeline of Slovenian superstar Luka Doncic, there's been growing speculation that James could leave the franchise and play one final season elsewhere as he chases a fifth NBA title.

It would make sense for the 41-year-old to end things back where it all started in Cleveland, having famously brought a championship during his second stint with the franchise against Golden State in 2016.

Yet the Warriors have made no secret of their desire to acquire James in years past, and in Curry they have an appeal that could be just as great as the desire to return home and win another championship with the Cavaliers.

James may no longer be the same level of superstar as Antetokounmpo from a playing standpoint, but a move to Golden State would be just as notable. He still remains one of the elite players in the league, having averaged 22.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 7.1 assists on over 50% shooting from the floor in 36 games this season.

James would have to take a significant pay cut to join the Warriors in free agency, but the same could very much be said for the Cavaliers or most rival teams who may be looking to lure the legendary forward away from Los Angeles.