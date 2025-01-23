Warriors have an offensive weapon under their nose that they need to sign

The Golden State Warriors once again put on an uninspired offensive performance against the Boston Celtics on Monday, scoring just 85 points in a 40-point blowout loss to the defending NBA champions.

The Warriors need to find some more potency offensively, even beyond what Jonathan Kuminga will provide once he returns from injury. Most believe that any significant offensive boost will come via trade before the February 6 deadline, but perhaps there's also another solution far closer to home.

Kevin Knox II continues to impress for the Warriors in the G League

If there's one thing Golden State lack right now, it's shooting and scoring in the front court. While their best option may be to acquire an offensively-minded center as an upgrade to Trayce Jackson-Davis and Kevon Looney, they could do with another big forward capable of being a perimeter threat.

Kevin Knox II fits that bill, particularly based on his recent form with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League. The former ninth overall pick exploded for 39 points against the Stockton Kings on Monday, shooting 13-of-24 from the floor while adding nine rebounds in a 125-121 loss.

Kevin Knox was on fire tonight for the Warriors! The former NBA vet erupted for 39 points, tying his career high. This marks his fourth 30+ point game of the season, and he’s now averaging 25.8 PPG during the regular season. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XzjQdJmDC8 — NBA G League (@nbagleague) January 21, 2025

Knox was part of Golden State's training camp roster but was waived prior to the season, yet is putting his best foot forward to try and revive his NBA career after playing 31 games with the Detroit Pistons last season.

The 25-year-old is averaging 21.5 points and 7.8 rebounds with Santa Cruz, but has been particularly productive so far in January where he's posting 26.1 points and 8.7 rebounds on over 54% shooting from the floor.

Knox won the G League's Player of the Week for games between December 27 and January 5, while the 6'8" forward is currently shooting a super efficient 45.9% from beyond the arc in nine regular season games.

Given the current injury issues Golden State are facing with their top three power forward options -- Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green and Kyle Anderson -- having someone like Knox available would actually be very beneficial right now.

Having another big forward option could also eliminate many of the three-guard lineups that have caused so much frustration for fans, and Knox may be a flat out better player than the likes of Buddy Hield and Lindy Waters III right now anyway.

The Warriors are incapable of signing Knox for the moment given their place just below the first tax apron, but he may well become a strong option should the front office make a 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 trade that requires them to fill out the remainder of the roster.

Knox developed a 'draft bust' tag through his first six years in the league, yet his efficient G League form this season suggests that he may deserve another NBA opportunity.