Warriors have ongoing and painful Steve Kerr problem that has no end in sight

Outside of a stretch late last season following the Jimmy Butler trade, Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors have been completely unable to find a consistent starting lineup and rotation over the last two years.

The starting lineup took another turn on Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers, yet seemingly with little effect which subsequently leaves Kerr with little answers as he desperately seeks to revive a stumbling season.

Steve Kerr's inability to settle on a starting lineup is a painful problem

Much to the jubilation of many fans, Kerr went to a more traditional starting lineup against the Trail Blazers, opening with Stephen Curry, Moses Moody, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green and Quinten Post.

Yet despite all five scoring in double digits, including Curry exploding for 12 threes and 48 points, the Warriors fell 136-131 to a Portland team who drilled 20 threes after entering with the worst 3-point percentage in the league.

When asked after the game whether this new starting lineup will get a runway to prove their worth over the next few games, Kerr simply responded with "I have no idea."

If that answer doesn't sum up Golden State's issues and the uncertain nature of their rotation right now, then not much else will. Kerr sounded like a coach bereft of answers, having now shifted through 14 different starting lineups in the first 27 games, including 11 different ones in the past 11 games.

This isn't to put the blame squarely on Kerr's shoulders, rather it can be attributed to almost everyone in the organization outside of Curry. Beyond Curry, Butler and Green, the complete inability for anyone to step up and consistently demand a starting role has been nothing short of disappointing, particularly when it comes to young former first-round picks in Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski.

Perhaps that lack of rotation clarity beyond the veteran stars can also be attributed to the roster built by general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr., while owner Joe Lacob has been famously determined to hold tight to the likes of Kuminga and Podziemski as building blocks for the future.

Even the starting lineup has to cater for the limitations of Butler and Green, both of who are low volume 3-point shooters and in the case of the latter, not much of a scoring threat at all who's often left open by opposing defenses.

Good teams have strong continuity. They know who they are and have set roles for the top seven or eight in the rotation. Outside of Curry's heroism, it's hard to give a definitive explanation of who the Warriors are at this moment aside from being an unsettled and frankly average team.

There doesn't appear to be any clarity around the corner either based on Kerr's comments, with eyes trending toward the trade deadline and whether that can once again provide a pivotal turning point.