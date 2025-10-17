Warriors have a painful Klay Thompson truth they desperately need to mend

The relationship between Klay Thompson and some within the Golden State Warriors organization reportedly remains 'frayed' following his highly publicized departure from the franchise in free agency last year.

Thompson will forever be remembered as a franchise legend, yet the split between the 5x All-Star and Golden State was a less than ideal way to part with a player of such stature and is something that desperately needs to be mended.

Warriors have to mend their relationship with Klay Thompson

Thompson's contract was a major storyline throughout the entirety of the 2023-24 season, with player and franchise unable to come to terms on a new deal which left the 4x NBA champion seeking a new challenge at the Dallas Mavericks in what resulted as a six-team sign-and-trade.

The Warriors honored Thompson's historic run with the franchise in a big celebratory night upon his return last November, but there remains some issues between the 35-year-old and some at the top of the organization according to ESPN's Anthony Slater.

“Frayed, but that's more pointed towards the top of the organization, the management, how the contract stuff went than at the Steve Kerr, Steph Curry, Draymond aspect," Slater said when recently asked about the relationship on The Hoop Collective.

Golden State may have been proven right for moving on from Thompson when they did given the veteran shot the ball at a career-worst 41.2% from the floor last season, while there's also been questions marks on his defensive capability for the Mavericks so far during preseason.

But regardless of how well Thompson is or isn't playing for Dallas now and in the future, the Warriors should be doing all they can to ensure there's no ill-will between themselves and one of the greatest players in franchise history.

Slater's comments would suggest that Thompson's concerns are largely with owner Joe Lacob and general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr., both of whom would have been at the center of contract negotiations.

It would be a travesty if Thompson feels any discomfort in returning to the franchise in retirement because of how things ended, not to mention it would be ideal if he actually retired as a Warrior player following his current stint with the Mavericks. Lacob, Dunleavy and company need to ensure that those bridges are mended and that Thompson can still be honored and celebrated appropriately for decades to come.

Thompson averaged 19.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in nearly 800 games for the Warriors, winning four championships and creating the best shooting backcourt of all-time with fellow splash brother Stephen Curry.