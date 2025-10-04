Warriors have perfect Draymond Green replacement lined up if latest rumors are true

Finding a versatile front court option in the mould of Draymond Green is hard for any team to find, but it's something the Golden State Warriors might have to start thinking about as the veteran draws to the pointy of end of his career.

With Jonathan Kuminga now on a very tradable contract once eligible mid-season, the Warriors are likely to be on the hunt for another star to try and make use of what Green, Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler have left in their careers.

Fortunately their next rumored trade target would not only add to their hopes of contending in the short-term, but also be a perfect replacement for Green in the long-term whenever the franchise legend chooses to retire.

Warriors are reportedly interested in trading for Bam Adebayo

There's plenty of links to be made between the Warriors and Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo, starting with the obvious connection with former teammate Jimmy Butler after the pair led the franchise to a pair of NBA Finals appearances.

Now Brett Siegel of Clutch Points has reported that Adebayo is on the list of potential targets for the Warriors if he was ever to become available after spending what will now be his ninth season with the Heat.

"Bam Adebayo is another All-Star in the East who would be at the top of the Warriors' list of potential trade targets if he were to ever request a trade from the Miami Heat, sources said."

Having earned Defensive Player of the Year votes in each of the past six seasons, while also averaging four assists during that period, Adebayo could be an excellent replacement for Green as a 28-year-old in the middle of his prime.

In the meantime, the two could work together to form a lethal defensive front court combination, albeit the trio with those two and Butler would run into some spacing concerns offensively. Adebayo did average 2.8 3-point attempts per game last season, but has otherwise averaged just 0.6 through his career at only 31.4%.

There's no doubt the Heat would ask for the world in an Adebayo trade, but his $37.1 million contract for this season does make it at least possible from a salary-matching standpoint without having to give up one of Butler, Green or Stephen Curry.

Any potential Adebayo trade is bound to be dependant on how both teams start the season, yet it is worth monitoring for Warrior fans particularly if Heat forward Andrew Wiggins also presents as a potential target in a Kuminga trade.