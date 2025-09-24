Warriors have quietly parted ways with a member of their playoff roster

While the Golden State Warriors are still working through a resolution on the future of restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga, another member of their playoff roster has found himself a new team just a week out from training camp.

The Memphis Grizzlies announced on Tuesday that they've signed Braxton Key to a training camp contract, ending the 28-year-old's brief period at the Warriors after signing a two-way contract with the franchise in early March.

Braxton Key has officially departed the Warriors

This news should come as no surprise to Warrior fans given there's been little buzz on a potential new deal for Key in the Bay Area, particularly considering he's no longer eligible for a two-way contract after four years in the league with the Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons, Denver Nuggets and Golden State.

The Warriors are instead expected to use their six currently available roster spots on Kuminga, Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II, Seth Curry and second-round pick Will Richard according to NBA insider Marc Stein on Monday.

Key's departure is a significant blow for Santa Cruz though after he continued to dominate the G League upon his arrival at the Warriors from the San Diego Clippers. The 6'8" forward averaged a mammoth 25.6 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 3.8 steals and 0.9 blocks in his 11 games for Santa Cruz, shooting 55.4% from the floor and 45.2% from 3-point range.

Not only was Key rewarded by being named the G League's Defensive Player of the Year, but he also earned a call up to the main Golden State roster where he was converted to a standard contract in time for the playoffs.

After just three games to end the regular season, Key would appear in five games across the Warriors' two playoff series against the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves. He played 12 minutes in the Game 5 loss to the Rockets, recording seven rebounds, a steal and finishing +12 despite missing all seven of his field-goal attempts.

Key is the final addition to what is a 21-man Grizzlies training camp squad, suggesting his chances of being on the final roster entering the season remains unlikely. A national championship winner with Virginia in 2019, Key has played just 37 games in his four-year NBA career of which over half (20) came with the Nuggets in the 2023-24 season.