Warriors have quietly parted ways with one of their elite defenders

The Golden State Warriors still have up to six roster spots available as they work through Jonathan Kuminga's restricted free agency, but it's already fairly evident who is and isn't on their radar when it comes to those positions.

As the Warriors prepare to bring in more veterans including the likes of Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton and perhaps Seth Curry, it's clear there is no longer room for one of their elite defenders -- Braxton Key -- following a short period with the franchise last season.

The Warriors have likely parted ways with Braxton Key

Key was signed to a two-way contract in early March, having spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets who he played a combined 34 games with over the previous three seasons.

The 6'8" forward wasted no time making his presence felt with Santa Cruz in the G League, averaging 25.6 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 3.8 steals and 0.9 blocks while shooting 55.4% from the floor and 45.2% from 3-point range in his 11 games.

Combined with his play for the San Diego Clippers earlier in the season, Key was named the G League's Defensive Player of the Year -- an award won by Gary Payton II in 2021 before his arrival at the Warriors.

Key impressed enough to have his two-way contract converted to a standard deal on the eve of the playoffs, with the 28-year-old ultimately appearing in five postseason games including the entire fourth-quarter of Game 5 of the first-round series against the Houston Rockets.

Unfortunately for Key, there's no indication that Golden State will re-sign him to a main roster spot. Horford, Melton and Curry are all slated to sign with the Warriors, while the franchise is still looking to bring back Kuminga and could do the same with Payton. Add in the potential of second-round pick Will Richard joining the main roster and the doors are closing quickly for anyone else.

The issue now for Key is that after four years in the league, he's no longer eligible for a two-way contract which significantly hinders his hopes of earning another opportunity in the league.

If Golden State do part ways with Kuminga, there's a strong argument that they need another big, athletic forward to balance out the roster. That could bring Key back into the frame, but for now it's obvious that's not a first-choice scenario for Golden State.