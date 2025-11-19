Steve Kerr has accomplished a lot in his legendary coaching career with the Golden State Warriors, but one flaw has lingered the entire time: rotations.

Whether it’s leaning on his favorites, trotting out four-guard lineups too often, or just outright mismanaging minutes, Kerr has lost games this season based on lineup choices alone — and it's becoming harder to ignore.

Steve Kerr's nonsensical lineups are a rising problem

Early in his tenure, he made magic — like inserting Andre Iguodala into the starting five during the 2015 Finals: a series-changing decision. But that same feel for timing and personnel has gone missing.

Fast forward to 2025, and Kerr’s rotational instincts seem off. Tuesday’s frustrating loss to the Orlando Magic highlighted it in full, and fans are right to question what the plan is — if there even is one.

The additions of Moses Moody and Will Richard to the starting lineup have brought needed youth and energy, helping the Warriors grab gritty wins over San Antonio and a depleted Pelicans squad — thanks, largely, to Steph Curry putting on his cape. But the usage still feels disjointed, like pieces thrown together without rhythm or intent.

Case in point: Will Richard got the start against Orlando but played just 15 minutes. He didn’t miss a shot and brought energy, even if his defense wasn’t perfect. Meanwhile, Podziemski played 27 minutes, shot 2-of-7, and struggled with confidence and decision-making — hesitating, picking up his dribble, and repeatedly making the wrong reads.

Even Buddy Hield — who logged 15 minutes — gave the Warriors just two points and a turnover. His shooting hasn’t been consistent all season, and on nights when he’s cold, it’s hard to justify the minutes unless he's offering something else.

This was a game where the stars showed up: Curry and Jimmy Butler combined for 67 points, and Draymond chipped in 12. The rest of the roster? Flat. And that falls on rotations and trust — or lack thereof.

If not for Podziemski’s garbage-time three, Magic guard Anthony Black would’ve outscored the entire Warriors bench. That can’t happen — not when your starting five is carrying this much of the load.

As De’Anthony Melton returns and Seth Curry’s rumored signing looms, Kerr’s margin for error is shrinking. The rotation crunch is only going to get more complicated, not less.

The Warriors face a back-to-back in Miami on Wednesday night. Expect some vets to rest — but more importantly, it’s another opportunity for Kerr to figure out who actually deserves minutes moving forward. Because right now, the clock is ticking, and the margin for error in the Western Conference is razor-thin.