Warriors may have to sacrifice franchise legend in potential Zion Williamson trade

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson became the latest player strongly linked to the Golden State Warriors, with two rival executives listing the franchise as a "logical fit" for the 24-year-old in a report from ESPN on Tuesday.

The risk vs. reward setting is palpable when it comes to Williamson, but there is more to be discussed than just whether the Warriors can get the 2x All-Star's body right after so many issues throughout his first six seasons.

Zion Williamson isn't a perfect fit for the Warriors

Let's assume that Rick Celebrini and the Golden State medical staff can work their magic on the former number one overall pick. Does he actually make sense from an on-court fit standpoint within Steve Kerr's system?

Perhaps the Warriors just go after a young 25-point career scorer and work the rest out later, but acquiring Williamson would still leave many of the same concerns the franchise is facing with their current roster.

Golden State want to give Jonathan Kuminga over 30 minutes per game, but to do that they must ask Draymond Green to play a considerable amount of time as a small-ball center. That not only hampers their defense somewhat, but it also puts a major physical toll on their veteran forward.

Bringing Williamson in would create the exact same issue -- without the presence of a stretch five on the roster, Kerr would be left to play Green and Williamson together for significant minutes in an undersized front court. This also assumes that Kuminga is in the trade, with absolutely no chance that you could have all three on the roster together.

Given you need a significant salary in order to reach the $36.7 million Williamson makes this season, perhaps the Warriors would need to consider the incredibly controversial idea of sacrificing Green in the trade.

There is the thought that Kuminga could play more at the three with a floor spacing five out on the floor with him. In this scenario the number one priority would be acquiring one either before the deadline or during the offseason, leaving a front court of Kuminga, Williamson and whatever stretch big they can get their hands on.

Either way one of Kuminga or Green would have to be moved in a Williamson trade, and given the financial complications, perhaps it makes more sense for it to be the 34-year-old franchise legend instead of the 22-year-old upstart.