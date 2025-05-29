Warriors have a secret intriguing guard they can't afford to lose

When it comes to the list of offseason priorities for the Golden State Warriors, deciding on the future of young guard Taran Armstrong likely isn't at the forefront of mind.

Yet despite only joining the Warriors in late February and failing to log a single NBA minute towards the end of the regular season, Armstrong is a player the Warriors should persist with heading into the summer and beyond.

The Warriors should retain Taran Armstrong on a two-way contract

After signing a two-way contract with Golden State, Armstrong impressed in 11 appearances for Santa Cruz to close the G League season. The 6'5" point guard averaged 11.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game, having shot an efficient 51% from the floor and 36.4% from 3-point range.

Armstrong's reputation as a high-level ball-handler and playmaker was on full display, finishing with a 3.2 assist-to-turnover ratio which is considered a strong standard for any level of basketball. The Australian also added 1.4 steals per game, while Santa Cruz were 8-3 in his games with the team.

Few NBA fans outside the Warriors will have even heard of Armstrong who played two years with the Cairns Taipans in the NBL after two years of college with the California Baptist Lancers. Yet he could prove to be a hidden gem for Golden State, such is his skillset and physical tools that saw him lodge a 28-point triple-double in the penultimate game of his NBL season in early February.

There's a couple of reasons beyond just his own ability too that makes Armstrong a worthwhile candidate to retain. Firstly, the Warriors don't have another primary point guard on their roster that they're developing, unless you want to include Brandin Podziemski who's more of a secondary ball-handler and playmaker at this stage, or a 28-year-old Pat Spencer. That's not an issue while Stephen Curry is still around, but Golden State should already be putting some thought into life without the 2x MVP.

Speaking of Spencer, would Golden State really bring him back as a 29-year-old on a two-way contract after he finished the season on a standard deal? Would the Warriors bring back Jackson Rowe after he was elevated from Santa Cruz in late January?

Two-way contracts should be more about future prospects like the 23-year-old Armstrong, rather than players around five years older. Another of Golden State's two-way contracted players this season, Braxton Key, is now ineligible for another two-way deal after finishing his fourth year in the league.

Armstrong not only has potential, but plays in a position of need and is worth the gamble over the other teammates recently on two-way deals. The Warriors will certainly look at an undrafted player or two in the coming months, but Armstrong should be pencilled in as one of their three two-way contracts heading into next season.