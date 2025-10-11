Warriors have stunning but painful truth in potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade

Speculation around the future of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has resurfaced this week, perhaps offering some level of hope for the Golden State Warriors despite the 2x MVP's primary link to the New York Knicks as reported by ESPN's Shams Charania.

Unlike the Knicks, the Warriors actually have their future draft capital which makes a potential Antetokounmpo trade at least possible in theory. The other stunning truth to this is they have the perfect salary-matching piece as well, albeit it's a painful one in the form of Jimmy Butler.

Warriors could flip Jimmy Butler for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Whereas many teams will struggle to reach the $54.1 million Antetokounmpo is making this season, Golden State have the exact contract to match after giving Butler a two-year extension in February.

Notable analyst Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports laid out the potential deal in a recent show, suggesting that the Warriors are an 'intriguing' possibility based on a package of Butler and their array of future draft capital that could be very valuable in the post-Stephen Curry era.

“I'm intrigued by the Warriors. I think with them, it's in part because of the Steph-Giannis relationship, but they also have the perfect salary. It's a match. Jimmy Butler. Now, the Bucks probably wouldn't want Jimmy Butler, and I don't think Jimmy Butler would want the Bucks," O'Connor said. “The Warriors, because they're so old, their future picks down the line would have some value.”

Giving up Butler and a boatload of picks might be painful for Golden State given the 36-year-old's impact since his arrival in February, but it's also the only realistic path the franchise has of landing their dream pairing of Curry and Antetokounmpo.

For as good as Butler is and has been so far for the Warriors, Antetokounmpo would be another legitimate upgrade as arguably a top two or three player in the world and a perennial MVP contender. He's also over five years younger, potentially allowing Golden State to extend their window far beyond just this two-year period with Curry, Butler and Draymond Green.

The Warrior roster would be far from complete following a potential Butler-Antetokounmpo swap. Having the 9x All-Star playing alongside Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga makes even less sense than the current awkward fit with Butler, meaning Golden State would have to flip Kuminga as many already expect them to do anyway before the mid-season deadline.

While it would be difficult to say goodbye to Butler, putting him on the table in a multi-team Antetokounmpo trade does bring a sense of possibility than many rivals can't reach themselves.