The Golden State Warriors are still finalizing their starting lineup ahead of the first game of the regular season on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers. While several spots on the team seem set in stone, one major X-factor going into the season is rookie Will Richard.

The 22-year-old guard was drafted with the 56th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies, but was traded to the Warriors. He played most of his college career at the University of Florida where he won the National Championship earlier this year. The fact Golden State have secured Richard to a four-year deal shows they've got high hopes on the 6'4" guard, and that he could subsequently be ready to have an impact sooner rather than later.

Will Richard is Warriors' biggest X-factor this season

Richard looked solid in the preseason, making a trio of 3-pointers and scoring 13 points in each of the team’s last two games which also saw him earn surprise starts. This does not necessarily suggest that Steve Kerr is going to use Richard as a starter in the regular season, but it does suggest he could get some playing time and earn himself a larger role as the season progresses.

Right now, Brandin Podziemski seems like the most logical other guard to have on the floor with superstar Steph Curry in the starting lineup. The former 19th overall pick has proven that he can be a really solid offensive player, and Kerr is clearly a fan of his ability to impact the game in a multitude of ways.

But if Podziemski struggles early on and Kerr decides he needs to shake things up, why not try Richard? Having him out there as a more willing shooter could give the Warriors more of what they had with Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole, not that Richard is anywhere close to bordering those players during their time with the franchise.

Golden State cycled through many different starting lineups last season as Kerr desperately tried to figure out which combination of players would work best. The team figures to have more consistency this season, but even if Richard doesn't totally surprise and become a starter, he could still become a critical part of the team’s second unit.

We know that with the age of Golden State's roster, resting players is going to be absolutely key as the team tries to make the playoffs while also being in a good spot injury-wise. Richard could play a big part in that strategy as the team tries to be smart with its stars throughout the season.