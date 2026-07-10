Warriors headed for another free agency reunion after Charles Bassey signing

The Golden State Warriors took another step to solidifying their roster on Thursday by signing Charles Bassey to a new one-year deal, and they look headed for another free agency reunion with a veteran guard in the coming days or weeks.

Gary Payton II remains unsigned nearly two weeks since the free agency period opened, but there's mutual interest in a return to the Warriors according to ESPN's Anthony Slater on Thursday.

Warriors also looking at re-signing Gary Payton II in free agency

Payton has played the last 3.5 seasons with Golden State after being re-acquired from the Portland Trail Blazers at the 2023 mid-season deadline, having previously been a big part of their championship team in 2022.

The 33-year-old has been one of the staples of the Warrior roster over recent years, but there's always been questions on whether the front office could upgrade to a younger, higher upside player given Payton has primarily been a bench player throughout his entire tenure at the franchise.

After completing a three-year, $27 million contract, Golden State brought Payton back on a minimum contract last offseason following Jonathan Kuminga's long restricted free agency process. Once again Payton looks like he'll be forced to wait this summer as the Warriors continue their pursuit of superstar forward LeBron James.

The 6'2" guard actually enjoyed one of his better seasons in 2025-26, taking advantage of Golden State's injury crisis to play in a career-high 73 games. Payton averaged 7.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists on 58.3% shooting from the floor, and that climbed to 12.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 23 games after the All-Star break.

Warriors fans will be frustrated by team's free agency approach

It's not that Bassey or Payton are bad NBA players -- they both proved late last season that they still belong in the league. It's more that Warrior fans are going to be underwhelmed by the fact the franchise is simply running it back with a roster that finished 10th in the Western Conference and failed to make the playoffs.

Golden State appear to be pinning their hopes on landing James if they want a significant difference-maker, and/or getting even more impact than what's already envisioned from 11th overall pick Yaxel Lendeborg.

The Warriors have 11 players contracted on their roster after the Bassey signing, but that would quickly become 13 based on this Payton report and the presumption that Draymond Green will also be back after opting out of his player option prior to free agency.