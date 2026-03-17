Warriors headed for brutal free agency problem after Kristaps Porzingis emergence

Kristaps Porzingis and De'Anthony Melton led the Golden State Warriors to a much needed win over the Washington Wizards on Monday, combining for 57 points on only 30 shots during the 125-117 victory.

Yet the emergence of Porzingis in recent games, and Melton's sustained level of impact since his return from injury in December, is set to give the Warriors a major problem when it comes to trying to re-sign both players in free agency.

Warriors may be forced to choose between Kristaps Porzingis and De'Anthony Melton

Porzingis and Melton are both set to become unrestricted free agents in the summer, and the Golden State front office could be forced to choose and prioritize one player over the other to bring back for next season.

Porzingis' value, in particular, is still wildly up in the air. His much publicized injury and health issues mean he's unlikely to get anything near the $30.7 million he's making this season, but equally more performances like we saw on Monday will mean he might be worth more than previously thought.

After missing 10 of his first 11 games since joining the Warriors last month, Porzingis is just starting to get rolling with his new team. The veteran center had his first 30-point game in a Golden State jersey on Monday, having also impressed with 20 points in just 22 minutes against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

Yeah Porzingis isn’t gonna take a major discount. Which is fine. As long as he is consistently available.



But yeah, it’s either him or Melton. Not both. And if/when forced to decide, they’ll go with the big man. — Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) March 17, 2026

Melton, meanwhile, has been one of the team's best and most consistent players since his return from a torn ACL, narrowly missing his season-high on Monday with 27 points on an efficient 12-of-17 shooting.

The 27-year-old is providing immense value to the Warriors right now on a near minimum contract, but the downside to that is it means Melton is almost guaranteed to opt out of his $3.5 million player option for next season.

Should Warriors prioritize Porzingis or Melton?

If Golden State are forced to choose between one or the other, opinion could certainly differ among fans on who should be prioritized. It could well be dictated by how Porzingis looks alongside Stephen Curry once the 2x MVP returns, and by the respective deals he and Melton are ultimately chasing in free agency.

From an on-court perspective, the Warriors could do with a quality starting center more so than another guard. However, as much as Melton isn't a picture of reliable availability, he's younger and more trustworthy than Porzingis when it comes to his body.

If Draymond Green opts out of his $27.7 million player option, perhaps there's a chance the Warriors can re-sign both Porzingis and Melton. Failing that, it's starting to become difficult to envisage both players being part of the team next season.