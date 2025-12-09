Warriors headed for disaster if rumored Jonathan Kuminga trade proves true

The Sacramento Kings continue to be the rival team most strongly linked to Jonathan Kuminga, potentially offering the Golden State Warriors a way out from the young forward whose value has only nosedived further after seeing his first DNP of the season on Sunday.

However, the Kings aren't flush with a multitude of valuable players, meaning the Warriors could be headed for a disastrous trade outcome based on the latest from ESPN's Marc Spears on Monday.

Warriors can't accept Malik Monk in a Jonathan Kuminga trade

Spears reiterated Sacramento's interest in Kuminga on Monday's episode of NBA Today, while also referencing Malik Monk as a player who could remain available to Golden State after he was originally offered in the offseason.

I know the Sacramento Kings are still interested. They threw Monk at them before and a first (round pick), but I don't think that first will be available anymore," Spears said.

The Sacramento Kings continue to have interest in acquiring Jonathan Kuminga, but while Malik Monk might still be available in a package, the previously included first-round pick is no longer expected to be part of Sacramento’s offer, per @MarcJSpears. pic.twitter.com/Dnup4wX6VF — APHoops (@APH00PS) December 8, 2025

The Warriors must avoid a trade package where Monk is the main piece coming back at all costs, particularly if there's not significant draft capital that could be utilized quickly in a subsequent trade.

Monk is averaging over eight minutes less than he did last season, putting up 12.6, 2.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 43.8% from the floor and 39.6% from 3-point range. He's absolutely not the type of player Golden State should be seeking in a trade for Kuminga, but there's also a broader point to all of this that should be noted as different proposals are floated.

Unless they're getting an absolute unequivocal star, there's almost no point the Warriors taking any guard back in a Kuminga trade. They held a guard-heavy roster going into the season, with that now only more the case with the recent return of De'Anthony Melton, the signing of Seth Curry, and the emergence of Pat Spencer all over the past week.

Steve Kerr and Golden State have enough rotation headaches as it is right now, let alone adding Monk or another guard into the mix. If they're going to move on from Kuminga, they need to get some level of size and athleticism in return, which is why Gui Santos was in the rotation on Sunday when his fellow young forward was out.

Fortunately the Warriors seemingly had little interest in Monk during the offseason, and it would be surprising if their stance changed even with Kuminga's latest benching. Whether the Kings can offer something more valuable/substantial remains to be seen, but it seems that they'll at the very least be at the front of the queue for the former seventh overall pick.