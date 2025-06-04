Warriors headed for potential Brandin Podziemski problem fans know all too well

Brandin Podziemski isn't shy when it comes to outlining his future goals, with the young Golden State Warriors guard coming off some impressive form over the second-half of the season albeit with a few struggles during the playoffs.

Podziemski has already become a starting-level, consistent rotation player for the Warriors, but that's just the tip of the iceberg for the 22-year-old who still harbors ambitions of becoming an All-Star in the league.

Brandin Podziemski's All-Star dreams may cause issue for the Warriors

Speaking to Kay Adams on the Up & Adams Show recently, Podziemski outlined his All-Star dreams and the goal to be part of Team USA for the home Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.

"Obviously, I want to be an All-Star — as soon as I can be — whether that’s with Steph and them here, or it’s when they’re done. I want to do that," Podziemski said. "I want to be an Olympian in 2028 — definitely something I have my sights on. And I just want to be a household name, somewhere where it can be me and a bunch of other guys winning a championship. That’d be kind of ideal for me.”

This isn't the first time Podziemski has set out lofty expectations, having made similar statements last offseason following a first year in which he finished fifth in Rookie of the Year voting and earned All-Rookie First Team honors.

Yet Podziemski's early success with the Warriors has stemmed through his ability to fit into a role alongside the team's veterans, subsequently earning great trust from head coach Steve Kerr and seeing big minutes as a result.

Golden State will need that to continue moving forward, with Podziemski likely to be a fourth or at best third scoring option behind Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler next season. It's highly unlikely that lends itself to becoming an All-Star level player in the short-term, meaning Podziemski may have to bide his time until the post Curry and Butler era as he suggests in the quote.

Warriors fans know all too well about the problems that can arise when a young player's personal ambition doesn't align with the role the team sets out. It's why, despite immense talent, Jonathan Kuminga's role has been so inconsistent with Golden State over the past four years, to the point where there's still uncertainty on just how good the young forward can be.

If Podziemski starts pushing his own goals beyond what the team expects, that could cause issues and ultimately make him far less valuable to the team's winning aspirations. Fortunately Podziemski has shown far greater inclination to accept a more supplementary role than Kuminga has, with his rebounding, secondary ball-handling, playmaking and ability to draw charges allowing him to impact the game through more than just scoring.

It's these elements that mean Podziemski's personal goals are less likely to become a problem and get in the way of the team. The fact he's led the Warriors in plus-minus over the last two seasons is proof enough that winning is his first priority.