Warriors hire LeBron James’ former coach amid free agency pursuit

The Golden State Warriors' pursuit of LeBron James in free agency has taken another twist, with the franchise set to add his former championship-winning coach Frank Vogel as an assistant on Steve Kerr's staff next season.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein on Sunday, "Vogel is poised to join" the Warriors as they seek replacements for lead assistants Terry Stotts and Jerry Stackhouse who departed at the end of last season.

ESPN's Shams Charania has since reported that Vogel has agreed to become the associate head coach under Kerr -- essentially the lead assistant who will have significant responsibility.

Warriors set to hire Frank Vogel to Steve Kerr's staff

Vogel has most recently been an assistant at the Dallas Mavericks next to the now ousted Jason Kidd, but prior to that had been a long-time head coach at the Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns.

Vogel coached James and another potential Warrior target, Anthony Davis, for three seasons at the Lakers between 2019 and 2022, including leading them to the 2020 championship in the bubble after an impressive 52-19 regular season.

Frank Vogel is poised to join Steve Kerr’s coaching staff in Golden State, league sources say. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 12, 2026

Vogel was seen by many as the scapegoat for an incredibly disappointing 2021-22 season after the addition of Russell Westbrook, having been fired just two years after the title following a 33-49 record and an absence from the playoffs.

The 53-year-old was instantly hired by the Phoenix Suns to be their new head coach leading into the 2023-24 season, but despite making the playoffs following a 49-33 record, he was fired after a first-round exit where they lost 4-0 to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Frank Vogel addition adds new twist to LeBron James' free agency

It's unlikely that Vogel's addition has anything significant to do with Golden State's pursuit of James, but it's nonetheless a very notable development just days before a potential decision from the 41-year-old.

James has spoken about his respect for Vogel as a coach and as a man, but there remains significant speculation on his involvement in the head coach's axing at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season.

Whether or not this hiring makes any impact on James' decision remains to be seen, but the superstar forward now gets the opportunity to work with Vogel again should he choose to team up with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green at Golden State.

Vogel heads to the Warriors with nearly 1000 games of head coaching experience, including nearly 100 playoff games and a .532 record during the regular season.