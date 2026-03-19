The Golden State Warriors have hit a new low after Wednesday's blowout loss to the Boston Celtics, falling to the 10th-seed in the Western Conference standings.

Dropping further down the standings could be necessary for the Warriors and their hopes of rejuvenating the roster in the offseason, but it doesn't make the interim any easier after succumbing to their sixth loss in the last seven games.

Warriors never stood a chance in 120-99 loss to the Celtics

Golden State trailed by double-digits for the majority of Wednesday night's game, and while they pulled to within seven early in the second-half, they lacked the firepower in what resulted as a 21-point blowout defeat.

The Warriors' offensive woes without Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler continued, shooting just 40% from the floor and 23.3% from 3-point range as no individual player managed to crack 15 points for the visitors.

In contrast, the Celtics had four such players hit that mark, including stars Jaylen Brown (32 points, six rebounds and five assists) and Jayson Tatum who continued his positive recovery from injury with 24 points and 10 rebounds.

Such were Golden State's struggles that it was bench duo Pat Spencer and Gary Payton II who led the team in scoring, each recording 14 points on a combined 12-of-22 shooting. Payton, in particular, continued his strong recent form by adding six rebounds, four assists and four steals in his nearly 21 minutes.

Draymond Green and Gui Santos both had 13 points apiece, yet each shot just 5-of-12 from the floor as Boston continually let Green fire away from 3-point range where he was 3-of-7 on the night.

Kristaps Porzingis made his second start in a Warrior jersey, starting the game off with a bang with back-to-back rejections followed by a 3-pointer in what was his first game back in Boston after being traded by the franchise last offseason.

2 blocks and a three in the first minute 🔥



What a start for KP in his return to Boston! pic.twitter.com/IBgg5RyCq3 — NBA (@NBA) March 18, 2026

It was all downhill for the Warriors and Porzingis from then on, with the veteran center finishing with just 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and two blocks on only 4-of-13 shooting from the floor and 2-of-7 from beyond the arc.

After a 27-point outing in Washington on Monday, it was a rough night for De'Anthony Melton who had just five points on 2-of-9 shooting. In fact, the starting backcourt of he and Brandin Podziemski combined to shoot just 3-of-17 from the floor and 2-of-13 from 3-point range.

Things don't get any easier for the now 10th-seed Warriors, with a matchup against the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons to come at Little Caesars Arena on Friday.