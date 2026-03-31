Warriors hold unique advantage for LeBron that no other team can touch

In just a few short weeks, LeBron James could play what might be his final game with the Lakers, depending on how far they make it in the playoffs. We already know that the Golden State Warriors are a team that could make a push for him this summer, and if they do, they have what other teams can't match — Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

ESPN published a piece on Tuesday speculating about where the superstar could play his 24th season (assuming he doesn't retire). As expected, the Warriors were high on the list for reasons ranging from his "bromance" with Curry to his close friendship with Draymond. He'd even get to team up with Jimmy Butler III for the first time.

How about that for a team of old heads?

In all seriousness, if money isn't a major factor for LeBron this summer as he ponders his next move, he could have some fun by teaming up with Curry and Draymond (who could help make it happen) in San Francisco. It's a short flight from Los Angeles, where he seems to want to be long-term. And, as a scout told ESPN, it'd be a lot of fun.

"I don't know how good they'd be," an Eastern Conference scout said, "but it would be a fun way to go through his last year."

LeBron could leave Lakers to team up with Steph and Draymond

LeBron, who is 41, doesn't need to add more accolades to a list that spans 23 seasons to prove who he is. His agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, told ESPN's Shams Charania last summer that the superstar wanted to "compete for a championship" when he picked up his player option.

Look, no one is saying that he wouldn't win a title in Golden State, but there is risk in assembling a team of older players, no matter how good they are (or once were). Maybe they'd surprise some people, but if LeBron wanted to make a career pivot and have some fun with the team that his fans hated during the 2010s, he could find that in San Francisco.

He's experienced the joy of playing alongside his oldest son, Bronny. Nothing will ever be able to top that for him, but playing with Steph and Draymond should rank up there on his list.

The power of friendship could be too much for LeBron to ignore this summer, and you can bet that Steph and Draymond will do their part to try to recruit him to the Bay. He could go back across the country to return to Cleveland, where he'd have a better chance of winning it all, or he could make the short trek to San Francisco to team up with some of his best pals in the NBA.