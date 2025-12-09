Warriors hope lightning strikes twice with latest signing after Quinten Post growth

The Golden State Warriors have already turned one unheralded Dutchman into a bonafide NBA player, and will now hope lightning strikes twice after their latest signing on Monday.

In a move seemingly out of nowhere, the Warriors waived Australian forward Alex Toohey -- the 52nd overall pick in this year's draft -- and replaced him with Malevy Leons on a two-way contract.

Warriors hope Malevy Leons will follow in the footsteps of Quinten Post

Leons becomes the second Dutchman on the Golden State roster alongside Quinten Post whose defensive growth has been a major standout in recent weeks and has seemingly solidified him as the team's starting center for the immediete future.

Yet there's more similarities between Post and Leons than just their nationality. Both entered last year's NBA draft in their mid twenties after extensive college experience, while they also went under the radar as prospects likely to be taken late in the draft.

Even though Post did go 52nd to the Warriors and Leons went undrafted, they both started their NBA careers on a two-way contract. Post has since elevated his game, earned a standard contract and become a key part of the Golden State rotation, something Leons will now wish to achieve after being stuck down the pecking order of the all-conquering Oklahoma City franchise over the past 15 months.

While they are certainly different players, Post's ability to use his size and smarts defensively this season is the exact traits that helped Leons win back-to-back MVC Defensive Player of the Year awards in 2023 and 2024.

"He’s a standout defender with great instincts and awareness on defense. He’s a good help defender and team defender with a great understanding of spacing and coverage. Has quick hands and gets a lot of steals. Is a good weak-side shot blocker," NBA Draft Room wrote last year.

After being waived by the Thunder before the start of the season, Leons has impressed with their G League affiliate in averaging 14.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.1 blocks on a highly efficient 50.8% shooting from the floor and 43.8% from 3-point range.

Adding a 6'9" forward with a seven-foot wingspan is intriguing enough given Golden State's lack of size on their roster, let alone the fact there's certainly worse ideas than stealing from the overload of talent in OKC. Combine those aspects with the success the Warriors have already had in Post, and Leons may be an exciting prospect that will be interesting to follow as the season progresses.