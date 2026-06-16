Warriors hope Stephen Curry is still enough for LeBron James four years later

The Golden State Warriors are going to be trying to build yet another championship core around Stephen Curry. He’s in the latter portion of his career, but anything is possible. And perhaps the best possible way for them to improve this summer would be to sign LeBron James. So, the Warriors better hope Curry is still enough to draw James in.

Four years ago, in 2022, during an appearance on The Shop, James was asked what player in the NBA he would most want to play with. His response? Curry: “In today’s game? S---, there’s some motherf---ers in today’s game, but Steph Curry. Steph Curry is the one that I would want to play with for sure in today’s game... Right now it’s Steph.”

Four years later, the Warriors need to hope that Curry is still enough to lure James in.

Warriors need to hope LeBron James still wants to play with Stephen Curry

James has spent almost a decade in LA at this point. He led the Los Angeles Lakers to an NBA Championship in 2020, and he’s now been in LA for longer than his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers lasted.

He has a base in LA. His family has a base in LA. Yet this summer, for the first time in a long time, it feels very possible that James could leave the Lakers for a new team.

And though there are theoretically a bunch of teams that James could choose to join, it feels as though the Warriors are not only the top option, but perhaps even the only realistic option.

James’ family wouldn’t have to move. San Francisco isn’t too far from Los Angeles, especially for an NBA player who could have access to constant air travel.

Plus, Curry is in Golden State. The very man James said he would love to play with in the NBA at some point. Now, the chance is here, and James may be the Warriors’ best pathway toward significant improvement.

Barring a crazy trade that shipped out Jimmy Butler’s money for a star (or a Draymond Green deal), the Warriors are in a weird spot. Small trades and free-agency signings would be the best way to improve.

But if James were willing to take a pay cut to play for the Warriors for a couple of seasons, then they may actually have a real chance to do something, even in the loaded West.

So, the Warriors better hope that James still really wants to play with Curry.