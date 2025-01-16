Warriors hopes of blockbuster trade may be officially over after Jimmy Butler update

The chances of the Golden State Warriors pulling off a blockbuster trade for a star has been dwindling in recent weeks, both through reports and very revealing comments from Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Steve Kerr in recent days.

Now it appears like any hope may be officially over, with Jimmy Butler providing a social media update that suggests a major backflip and that the 6x All-Star will actually remain with the Miami Heat beyond the February 6 trade deadline.

Any thought of the Warriors acquiring Jimmy Butler may be over

Butler's seven-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team has officially ended, leaving a complicated situation for the Heat who have been open to listening to offers for the veteran forward.

However, it appears Butler and Miami could have patched things up after a meeting between player and franchise owner Micky Arison. Heat forward Kevin Love took to Instagram on Thursday to share a classic scene from the Wolf of Wall Street with the caption 'LIVE LOOK - Jimmy after his meeting with Micky.'

Butler liking Love's post may be the most notable element from this, perhaps suggesting that the 35-year-old is willing to stay in Miami after previously stating that he was unlikely to get his on-court happiness back while playing with the Heat.

Jimmy Butler liked Kevin Love's latest post on IG 👀



"I'm not ****** leaving" pic.twitter.com/ADEKyskQqc — Heat Lead 🔥 (@HeatLead) January 16, 2025

There have been no official reports that Butler is willing to stay with Miami, but Love's post may still be as strong an indication as any. After being strongly linked to Butler as far back as the offseason, Golden State's interest seemingly cooled according to a report from The Athletic earlier in the month that stated they were unlikely to pursue him before the deadline.

Still, given the Warriors poor recent play that's seen them go 8-17 in the last 25 games, some fans may have been hoping that the franchise would turnaround and make a concerted push for Butler and prioritize the remainder of whatever prime Stephen Curry has left.

That decision may now be out of Golden State's hands, yet that could also be a good thing given the Phoenix Suns are reported to be heavily interested in adding Butler. Acquiring him in exchange for Bradley Beal would almost assuredly make the Suns instantly better, therefore making it all the more difficult for the Warriors to clinch a playoff spot.

Golden State are currently 20-20 and 10th in the Western Conference standings, while Phoenix are tied with the San Antonio Spurs just half a game behind.