Warriors hopes for Bradley Beal crushed by close rival after shock 3-team trade

The Golden State Warriors have already been linked to expected free agent Bradley Beal, but their hopes of landing the 3x All-Star may have taken a crushing blow with a surprise three-team trade on Monday.

As first reported by ESPN's Shams Charania, the three-team deal involves the L.A. Clippers landing John Collins, the Miami Heat acquiring Norman Powell, and the Utah Jazz receiving Kyle Anderson, Kevin Love and a second-round pick.

The Clippers just instantly became favorites to land Bradley Beal

The Warriors have already been reported as a team Beal would consider signing for according to Fred Katz of The Athletic, but it's the Clippers who may have signalled their intentions to land Beal with this three-team trade.

L.A. have solidified their front court in impressive fashion this offseason, with Collins' acquisition coming after the free agency signing of former Milwaukee Bucks big man Brook Lopez to a two-year, $18 million contract.

Swapping Powell for Collins does open up a spot in the back court though, signalling their optimism in acquiring Beal or at the very least further incentivizing the 32-year-old with an obvious role in which to fit into.

Acquiring Beal and Collins for essentially the price of Powell would be smart business by the Clippers, and an excellent sell high manoeuvre given the new Heat wing just averaged a career-high 21.8 points on 41.8% 3-point shooting.

Clippers moving like a team who knows they’re getting Bradley Beal if he’s bought out, and/or will use what’s left below apron for Chris Paul reunion. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) July 7, 2025

Beal has copped a lot of criticism since his notable arrival in Phoenix, with his tenure in the Valley nothing short of a disaster and seemingly ending with no other option than a buyout/waive-and-stretch scenario.

Yet while the criticism has been very much legitimate, Beal still averaged 17.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists last season on an efficient 49.7% from the floor and 38.6% from 3-point range. Those numbers would be far more valuable on a minimum contract or the taxpayer mid-level exception, particularly for a team like the Warriors who had a below-average offense last season.

Given Golden State have already reportedly expressed interest in 9x All-Star Damian Lillard, it would make sense for them to be linked to Beal who would be able to come in an provide an instant offensive jolt whereas Lillard is recovering from a torn ACL.

The Clippers just signalled their own Beal intentions though, likely crushing the Warriors hopes in what will be a major free agency signing and another strong addition to a veteran squad that went 50-32 last season.