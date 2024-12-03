Warriors hopes of breaking extended drought may become all that much harder
Not only will the Golden State Warriors look to snap a four-game losing streak in their NBA Cup meeting on Tuesday, but they're also look to break a horrible recent record against the Denver Nuggets.
The Warriors won in five when the teams met in the first-round of the 2022 playoffs, yet since then the Nuggets have completely owned the matchup in winning seven-straight games against their conference rival.
The Warriors will be out to break their extended drought against the Nuggets
Denver have won 11 of the past 12 regular season matchups, with Golden State having not tasted regular season victory at Ball Arena since March 2020. Their starting lineup in that game -- Mychal Mulder, Damion Lee, Andrew Wiggins, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Marquese Chriss.
Draymond Green was out through injury in that game, and history could repeat on Tuesday as the veteran forward deals with a calf issue. The former Defensive Player of the Year has been listed as probable on the injury report, but head coach Steve Kerr labelled Green closer to doubtful on Monday.
Stephen Curry is probable as he continues to deal with patellafemoral pain in his knee, with Kerr stating that he needs to be careful with the 2x MVP and Green as he looks to limit the workload on the storied duo.
Green's absence could make it all the more difficult for Golden State to try and contain 3x MVP Nikola Jokic who is currently putting up some absurd numbers even by his other-wordly standards. The Serbian big man is currently putting up 29.6 points, 13.2 rebounds and 10.7 assists per game, while shooting over 50% from 3-point range on over four attempts.
Jokic has historically feasted on the Warriors as he does most defenses, including an incredible 32-point, 16-rebound, 16-assist, four-steal performance in their last matchup on February 25. The 29-year-old made an insane near half court buzzer-beating game-winner in the previous game on January 4, with Golden State surrendering a huge lead to lose 130-127.
Jokic has a +25.9 on-off rating, with the Nuggets having struggled mightily with their superstar off the floor. That's an area the Warriors desperately need to try and gain an advantage as they prepare to face the league's worst defense.
The Golden State bench have struggled themselves over this four-game losing streak, ranking 29th in net rating after ranking third through the first 15 games. The Warriors can complete a perfect 4-0 record in NBA Cup group play, but that will likely be the furthest thing from their mind as they simply look to regain that winning feeling.