The Milwaukee Bucks can breathe a little bit. It seems like (for the time being) that a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade request isn’t going to come this offseason. This isn’t great news for Golden State Warriors fans, with many hoping that Antetokounmpo could want to join Stephen Curry and create the next superteam.

Some fans may still be holding out hope, but a recent piece of news may be the nail in the coffin. Bucks TV analyst and former player, Marques Johnson, dropped some interesting Bucks news this week on a Bucks podcast .



Johnson reported that Giannis plans to fly role players, AJ Green and former Warrior Ryan Rollins, out to Greece this offseason.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ryan Rollins are remaining in Milwaukee

This is not something a superstar does before asking to be traded. That’s why Bucks news like this only confirms that a Antetokounmpo trade request won’t be happening anytime soon.

Also, what a cool opportunity for Rollins who seems to finally have found a home after originally being drafted 44th overall by Golden State in 2022. He gets to visit Giannis in his home country, enjoy some of the beautiful Greek summer weather, and train with the Bucks superstar.

If Giannis is fully committed to staying in Milwaukee, then he wants the best team possible around him. Players like Green and Rollins are going to need to step up and become impact pieces, particularly with Damian Lillard on the sidelines following a devastating torn achilles.

Bonding with your superstar and building chemistry on and off the court is only going to help Green and Rollins' development. This also likely indicates that, regardless of what other moves the Bucks make this offseason, Rollins and Green are likely going to open next season in a Bucks uniform.

This presents an exciting step for Rollins in his career after seeing limited opportunities with Golden State, averaging under two points in the 5.2 minutes per game he was given as a rookie. He only played in 12 games during his rookie season, followed by 13 combined games with the Washington Wizards and Bucks in his sophomore season.

Last year however, Rollins took a significant step and played 56 games for the playoff-bound Bucks where he averaged 6.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 14.2 minutes per game.

What was most impressive about Rollins' third year were his shooting splits, having drilled 48.7% from the floor and an impressive 40.8% from 3-point range. The 22-year-old's shooting percentages were decent in his first two seasons as well, but this was the first time where they really mattered rather than more so in garbage time.

It looks like Rollins is finally going to get a significant role in the NBA, and with Giannis taking him under his wing, the former Warriors draft pick could be in for a big season.