Warriors hopes of Jimmy Butler trade has hit a major obstacle

The Golden State Warriors are now one of a number of teams to monitor in regard to Jimmy Butler, with the Miami Heat open to listening to all offers for the 6x All-Star after suspending him for seven games on Friday.

Butler was first linked to the Warriors back in the early portion of the offseason, having only intensified in recent weeks as the likelihood of a trade became more and more stronger. Now the chance of an imminent deal could actually hurt Golden State and their ability to acquire the 35-year-old.

Miami's aspirations to trade Jimmy Butler could prove a major obstacle for the Warriors

Less than 10 days after stating that they wouldn't be trading Butler, the Heat could now be looking to part ways with their star forward as quickly as they can to ensure their season isn't derailed by an ongoing storyline.

Miami are 17-15, sixth in the Eastern Conference standings and still well within the playoff mix, but that won't stop them from trying to move Butler as soon as possible according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

"From my understanding the goal right now is to move Butler as soon as possible," Charania said. "I'm told the Heat have spoken with teams as of Friday about a Butler trade and they continue to engage with teams."

Reporting for @SportsCenter on the Heat’s suspension of Jimmy Butler and where the franchise stands on a trade. pic.twitter.com/KSAXIARdDa — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 4, 2025

The issue for the Warriors is that they could be squeezed out of the conversations given their limited by what they can offer before February 5 -- just 24 hours out from the deadline.

As mentioned by Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report last week, "Dennis Schroder would almost assuredly be part of another big Golden State move" before the deadline. The veteran point guard only arrived to the Warriors in mid-December, but is eligible to be traded in the hours leading up to February 6.

Given the complexities around trying to match Butler's $48.8 million salary, utilizing Schroder's $13 million expiring contract could be key in unlocking a potential deal. However, it sounds like Golden State won't be afforded the time to wait for early February, and instead may have to provide a different offer in the next fortnight to try and acquire Butler before he's moved elsewhere.

That provides a significant obstacle that could be too much to overcome. Beyond Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green's mid 20 million salaries, the next biggest deal below Schroder is Gary Payton II at $9.1 million. Reaching Butler's price point is going to be difficult as it is, let alone without including Schroder who only can be once it may be too late.