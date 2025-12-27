Warriors hopes for a perfect Jonathan Kuminga trade is going up in flames

A perfect Jonathan Kuminga trade -- one that doesn't require the Golden State Warriors giving up another rotational piece -- really centers on New Orleans Pelicans wing Trey Murphy III whose future continues to be draw speculation leading into the mid-season deadline.

However, the idea of an ideal Kuminga, Buddy Hield and picks for Murphy (and salary filler) trade appears to be going up in flames for multiple reasons as the Warriors look for a major roster upgrade.

Jonathan Kuminga-Trey Murphy III trade is looking more unlikely

While it's been reported that the Pelicans are willing to listen to calls on Murphy, the asking price is still likely to be too high and particularly for a team like Golden State who have been protective of their future draft capital.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported last week that it might take a Desmond Bane package to pry Murphy out of New Orleans. Just a reminder, the Orlando Magic acquired Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies in June for four unprotected first-round picks and a first-round pick swap.

That's the sort of package the Warriors may be willing to give up for a bonafide superstar like Giannis Antetokounmpo, but not necessarily for Murphy who won't have made an All-Star Game through his first five years.

The other sudden issue for Golden State (and others interested in Murphy) is the fact the Pelicans have actually found some form, having gone on a five-game winning-streak before Tuesday's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Perhaps this isn't overly surprising given New Orleans do have talent on their roster, while they've also just got Zion Williamson and Jordan Poole back from injury as both take on roles off the bench for interim head coach James Borrego.

If this form can maintain for the Pelicans heading into the deadline, it could force a rethink for Joe Dumars and the team's future outlook. Perhaps the likes of Murphy and Herb Jones are solidified pieces going forward, along with rookies Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen who are currently viewed as the two untouchables on the New Orleans roster.

It's hard to find a more perfect trade target that the Warriors could acquire in a Kuminga trade, largely because there's not many players as valuable as Murphy making less than $30 million and whose current team is willing to listen to offers on.

If it's not Murphy, Golden State may need to look in a higher price range (from a salary perspective) if they're to pull off a seismic trade. That could come with an abundance of risk, particularly if they have to give up Draymond Green and/or a current starter like Moses Moody.