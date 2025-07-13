The Golden State Warriors may be facing one less contender for the services of Bradley Beal, with the 3x All-Star set to become a free agent once a contract buyout is finalized with the Phoenix Suns.

While everyone in the league awaits that confirmation, another buyout has been confirmed with young guard Cole Anthony departing the Memphis Grizzlies after being involved in the blockbuster Desmond Bane trade last month.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Milwaukee Bucks have already organized to sign Anthony once he clears waivers in a notable addition following the departure of star guard Damian Lillard.

Cole Anthony addition might rule the Bucks out from landing Bradley Beal

It will be interesting to see whether the Anthony signing impacts the Bucks' ability to land Beal when he becomes a free agent, or whether it's an indication that the veteran guard had already turned down the opportunity to join Giannis Antetokounmpo and company.

That could leave the Warriors in a better position to sign Beal, with they and the Bucks confirmed as two of multiple teams to have interest in the 32-year-old according to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer earlier on Saturday.

"The Clippers, Lakers, Warriors, Timberwolves and, yes, Giannis' Bucks are teams with a confirmed interest in signing Beal once he reaches the open market," Stein and Fischer wrote.

Cole Anthony has agreed to a contract buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies and plans to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks after he clears waivers, sources tell ESPN. Grizzlies finalized the buyout with Jeff Schwartz and Javon Phillips of Excel Sports for Anthony's new opportunity. pic.twitter.com/HnCsmxaqcz — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 13, 2025

The Bucks have already brought back guards Kevin Porter Jr., Gary Trent Jr. and former Warrior Ryan Rollins this offseason, while the Anthony signing comes in addition to 30-year-old Gary Harris as a free agent. Add sharpshooter AJ Green to that group and you have to wonder whether Milwaukee would have signed Anthony if they thought they were a legitimate chance of landing Beal.

Even if the Bucks are now out of the Beal sweepstakes with this Anthony addition, the Warriors will still have a tough time beating out the Clippers who are widely considered the top contender for the former third overall pick.

The Clippers signalled their intention to land Beal by trading veteran guard Norman Powell to the Miami Heat earlier in the week, solidifying their front court depth by adding Utah Jazz big man John Collins in the process.

Golden State have been linked to both Beal and Lillard, the latter of which is already a free agent but who is not expected to return to the floor until after the All-Star break as he recovers from a torn achilles.

The Warriors are expected to reunite with former guard De'Anthony Melton as a free agent, but it remains to be seen whether that will impact any thought they have of acquiring Beal or Lillard.