Warriors hot start just got even better with major injury update

The Golden State Warriors have made a lightning 4-1 start to the season despite a difficult schedule, and now their hot start has got even better with confirmation that De'Anthony Melton is taking the next step in his injury rehabilitation.

Having not played since November last season when he suffered an ACL injury against the Dallas Mavericks, the Warriors have announced that Melton will be integrated into team practice over the next two weeks and also be assigned to Santa Cruz as he enters the final stages of recovery.

De'Anthony Melton is nearing a return from injury for the Warriors

Golden State will now re-evaluate Melton in three weeks, suggesting that his return could come within the next month following what will become a 12-month absence. The Warriors will certainly play it cautiously with the veteran guard, particularly given their strong start which means there's absolutely no need to rush with any health concerns let alone a major one.

Yet Melton will also be itching to return in a timely manner, with this a big season for him as he looks to rehabilitate his value in the league. The 27-year-old took the non-taxpayer mid-level exception with Golden State last offseason due to a back injury that limited him to 38 games in his last year with the Philadelphia 76ers, with many believing that was unders based on his potential output.

The knee injury meant Melton was forced to take a two-year, $6.5 million contract with the Warriors this time around -- a less than ideal scenario for someone whose proven a valuable player and who should be in the prime of their career.

Melton will be hoping to return strongly and re-build his value with the idea of opting out of the second year of his deal and either re-signing with Golden State on a bigger contract, or finding a major payday elsewhere.

The 6'2" guard made a major impact in his six games with the franchise early last season, including a pair of starts alongside Stephen Curry in the backcourt that led to big wins over the Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks.

While the expectations on Melton should be somewhat limited based on his injury history, there is a hope that he could be a key and potentially final missing piece to what's looking like a strong Warrior rotation that may become a legitimate title threat by season's end.